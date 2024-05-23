Calgary halal butcher shut down again over uninspected meat

A Calgary halal butcher, which was shut down by Alberta Health Services (AHS) in April only to reopen in early May, has been told to close down again.

Alta Halal Meat, at 6426 36 St. N.E., was among eight businesses that were ordered closed on April 22 by AHS over an RCMP investigation into the illegal slaughter of livestock.

On May 4, the businesses were allowed to reopen, but health officials say a re-inspection of Alta Halal Meat found "blurred" inspection stamps on May 17.

"There is evidence that uninspected meat has been purchased and sold at this location," AHS wrote in its inspection report.

"An Alberta Agriculture meat inspector confirmed that the inspection stamps on three lamb carcasses and one goat carcass were not legitimate."

Investigators seized the meat in question and ordered the business closed pending a full investigation.

"There is a serious health risk associated with consuming uninspected meats. The presence of uninspected meats within a facility also poses risk through potential cross-contamination of other foods via food processing surfaces and equipment," AHS said.

Anyone who purchased meat or any related products from the business is being told to dispose of it.