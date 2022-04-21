Airdrie man charged with murdering mother pursues not criminally responsible defence
The lawyer for an Airdrie man accused of murdering his mother says he is hoping his client will be found not criminally responsible for the death.
Balfour Der confirmed to CTV News that Alexander James Thorpe, 20, has waived his right to a preliminary inquiry to allow the matter to be moved more quickly to Court of Queen’s Bench, and will be pursuing a defence that he is not criminally responsible.
Der explained what would be required for a judge to find someone NCR.
“For someone to be NCR you can get there one of two ways. One of the ways is if the person is, by virtual of a mental illness, incapable of appreciating the nature and quality of the act. The second way you get to NCR is if they’re incapable of knowing the act is wrong.”
Thorpe is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his mother, 48-year-old Melanie Lowen, whose body was found in an Airdrie home on Jan. 13.
On Thursday, the case was adjourned to Friday, May 27, at which time a plea will be entered.
“I am hopeful that the trial process for Alexander will happen very quickly thereafter,” Der said.
Thorpe was a student at the University of British Columbia where he was pursuing a bachelor of commerce.
