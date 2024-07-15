Airdrie man found not criminally responsible for killing mother granted more freedoms

CALGARY
    A young Airdrie man who killed his mother because he thought she was possessed by Satan has been granted more freedoms.

    Alexander Thorpe was found not criminally responsible in 48-year-old Melanie Lowen's death in 2022 because of a mental disorder.

    He killed Lowen in her home and then drove naked to a car dealership.

    Alberta's Criminal Code Review Board has ruled Thorpe is now permitted to have supervised visits to Winnipeg for up to a week to see family.

    If travelling by air, he can be unsupervised during travel.

    Thorpe can also live in a 24-hour supervised group home in the Calgary area, and is planning to return to post-secondary education in the fall.

    Thorpe appeared before the board on June 21.

    "I think the last year has gone as well as it literally, possibly could have," he said.

    "From a rehabilitation standpoint, I don't know what else I could ask of myself. I'm really happy with how things have gone. ... The passing of my grandma and other stressors have come up over the year, but that's part of the journey."

    He said he is committed to his treatment.

    "With my medication, I know I'm in it for the long haul, for my life. … It's complete compliance for me. … I have gotten through it and I've gotten stronger from it," he said.

    He also said he now has "a deeper insight into my diagnosis."

    Members of Thorpe's family also appeared before the board to express a desire to see him, though they do not live in the area.

    They would like him to come see them.

    "The board decided that if Mr. Thorpe travels to Winnipeg (which must be for only the purpose of visiting family anyway), then he must be supervised by a responsible adult in Winnipeg, but the travel itself to and from Winnipeg can be unsupervised if the travel is by air," the board said.

    The board said Thorpe's bipolar affective disorder is in full remission, but he still suffers from PTSD and OCD, and is not ready for an absolute discharge.

    The board said "his risk of future violence causing serious physical harm remains high."

    "To his credit, Mr. Thorpe recognizes this – he did not request an absolute discharge," the board said.

    "For similar reasons, an abrupt conditional discharge would be destabilizing, premature and inappropriate. As Mr. Thorpe first transitions from hospital to community accommodation, a full warrant should remain in place to allow the treatment team to act pre-emptively and recall Mr. Thorpe to hospital at the earliest sign of medication no-compliance, decompensation or management problems."

