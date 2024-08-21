Crown files notice, may appeal not-guilty verdicts in Coutts murder-conspiracy case

Crown prosecutors in Alberta have given notice they plan to appeal the not-guilty verdicts given to two men arrested at the 2022 blockade at Coutts, Alta.

Michelle Davio, with Alberta Justice, says a final decision on launching the appeal has not been made in the case of Anthony Olienick and Chris Carbert.

But Davio says there’s a time limit on filing a motion to appeal and says prosecutors want to keep their options open.

Earlier this month, a Lethbridge jury found Olienick and Carbert not guilty of conspiracy to murder police officers.

However, the two men were convicted of mischief and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose while Olienick was found guilty of possessing a pipe bomb.

Both men are to face sentencing next week.

Davio, in a statement Tuesday, said prosecutors are still weighing whether to appeal.

"A thorough review of the evidence and rulings by the trial judge will be completed and then a final decision as to whether to proceed with the appeal will be made,” Davio wrote.

"This (motion to appeal) will preserve the (prosecution service's) ability to proceed with an appeal once sentencing is completed.”

Olienick and Carbert were convicted over their actions at the U.S.-Alberta border crossing near Coutts.

The blockade tied up traffic for two weeks in early 2022 to protest COVID restrictions, including vaccine mandates for truckers.

Arrests were made after a cache of weapons, ammunition and body armour was found in the community.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2024.