CALGARY
Calgary

    • Driver seriously injured in crash that closed Deerfoot Trail off ramp

    A police vehicle is shown at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, Alta., on April 9, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) A police vehicle is shown at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, Alta., on April 9, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
    Calgary police say a man was hospitalized following a Wednesday morning crash on the off ramp from southbound Deerfoot Trail N.E. onto westbound Stoney Trail N.E.

    The single-vehicle collision happened just after 10 a.m., closing the exit to traffic.

    Police say the driver and lone occupant in the vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

    The exit from southbound Deerfoot Trail onto westbound Stoney Trail has since reopened.

    Anyone with information on the collision can call police at 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

