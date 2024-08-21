Driver seriously injured in crash that closed Deerfoot Trail off ramp

Calgary police say a man was hospitalized following a Wednesday morning crash on the off ramp from southbound Deerfoot Trail N.E. onto westbound Stoney Trail N.E.

The single-vehicle collision happened just after 10 a.m., closing the exit to traffic.

Police say the driver and lone occupant in the vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The exit from southbound Deerfoot Trail onto westbound Stoney Trail has since reopened.

