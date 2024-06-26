Airdrie man plans to visit Nova Scotia with lottery winnings

An Airdrie resident who won $100,000 on the lottery says he plans to use the money to head home to Nova Scotia for a visit.

Thomas Grant won his money on the May 19 Lightning Lotto and Extra draw.

He found out he'd won when he used his phone to check his tickets on the Lotto Spot app.

"I called my ex, and she was even more excited than I was," Grant said.

He says he's thinking about trading in his car and investing some of the winnings.

"I’m definitely taking a trip home to Nova Scotia though," he added.

Grant purchased his Lightning Lotto and Extra ticket from Hi Ho Gas and Grocery at on Meadowbrook Drive S.E. in Airdrie.

He won his prize by matching the last six numbers selected in the draw.