Airdrie RCMP advise public of police operation

    RCMP say members of the public in Airdrie could see some police activity in the southwest section of that city on Friday.

    At about 8:30 a.m., RCMP said officers were called to a southwest home to execute a search warrant related to drug activity.

    Officials say there is no risk to the public, but residents may notice officers in the area for the rest of the day.

