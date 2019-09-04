Members of the Airdrie RCMP detachment are turning to the public in an effort to identify the suspect in an early summer hit-and-run on Yankee Valley Boulevard.

According to RCMP officials, a black Dodge Ram was approaching the exit to Highway 2 on the afternoon of Thursday, June 27 when it rear ended a Kia Sorento. The alleged driver of the truck was photographed following the collision but he failed to remain at the scene.

The suspect is described as:

A Caucasian male

Having a medium build

Having blond hair and a piercing over his left eye

At the time of the hit-and-run, the suspect was wearing a black shirt, black shorts and a green Toronto Blue Jays cap.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photograph is asked to contact the Airdrie RCMP detachment at 403-945-7200 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.