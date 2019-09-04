Airdrie RCMP look to identify hit-and-run suspect
RCMP are looking to identify this man in connection with a Thursday, June 27 hit-and-run on Yankee Valley Boulevard (RCMP)
Published Wednesday, September 4, 2019 6:53AM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 4, 2019 9:26AM MDT
Members of the Airdrie RCMP detachment are turning to the public in an effort to identify the suspect in an early summer hit-and-run on Yankee Valley Boulevard.
According to RCMP officials, a black Dodge Ram was approaching the exit to Highway 2 on the afternoon of Thursday, June 27 when it rear ended a Kia Sorento. The alleged driver of the truck was photographed following the collision but he failed to remain at the scene.
The suspect is described as:
- A Caucasian male
- Having a medium build
- Having blond hair and a piercing over his left eye
At the time of the hit-and-run, the suspect was wearing a black shirt, black shorts and a green Toronto Blue Jays cap.
Anyone who recognizes the man in the photograph is asked to contact the Airdrie RCMP detachment at 403-945-7200 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.