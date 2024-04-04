Airdrie RCMP officer charged following alleged assault outside apartment building

An Airdrie RCMP officer has been charged in relation to a March incident where a man was assaulted outside a northwest Calgary apartment.

On March 9, it’s alleged that a man was assaulted by an off-duty RCMP officer.

The victim was struck after falling down, but wasn’t injured.

Cst. Maxime Bedard, 37, was charged Wednesday with a single count each of assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

He’s scheduled to appear in Alberta Court of Justice in Calgary on May 14.

Bedard, who has been an RCMP officer for seven years, has been suspended with pay.

Once the criminal charges are resolved, his duty status will be reviewed.

The RCMP is also initiating an internal review process that’s separate from the judicial process. The internal review includes the actions of the RCMP, the use of force during the incident and the duty status of the officer.