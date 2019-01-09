Members of the Airdrie RCMP detachment are crediting the surveillance recordings supplied by homeowners for helping investigators apprehend a 17-year-old boy in connection with an armed robbery.

On the morning of Wednesday, November 28, a person brandishing a handgun entered the Shell gas station and convenience store in the community of Cooper’s Crossing. The suspect demanded money and goods before fleeing the area on foot.

The RCMP investigation into the armed robbery was aided by video surveillance from the area provided by civilians.

A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with six offences including robbery with a firearm. The accused, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Airdrie Provincial Court on Thursday, February 7.