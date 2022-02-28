Alaskans charged with smuggling after prohibited firearms found at Coutts border crossing

A search of a motorhome attempting to enter Canada earlier this year yielded six prohibited guns and led to charges against two Americans.

Canada Border Services Agency officials say two residents of Alaska attempted to enter Canada from the south at the Coutts border crossing in southern Alberta on Jan. 3 in a recreational vehicle.

Border services officers searched the motorhome and found seven weapons that the pair had not declared. The search led to the discovery of:

Two prohibited assault-style rifles;

Four prohibited 9mm handguns;

A restricted .45-calibre handgun; and,

11 prohibited high-capacity magazines.

CBSA has not confirmed whether the motorhome was sized or if the Alaskans were permitted into Canada.

On Monday, CBSA officials confirmed charges had been laid against the two suspects in connection with the search.

Adam Peter Brown, 39, and Bethany Ann Brown, 42, each face five charges including:

Smuggling;

Making false statements;

Possessing a prohibited or restricted gun with ammunition;

Failing to follow firearms storage regulations; and,

Unauthorized possession of a firearm.

The accused have been released from custody ahead of their scheduled court appearance in Lethbridge provincial court on March 1.