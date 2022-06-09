Alberta announces $23M to create new quantum hub at University of Calgary
The provincial government has committed $23 million in funding for the University of Calgary to create a new quantum science technology hub called Quantum City.
Premier Jason Kenney joined Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation Doug Schweitzer and Minister of Health and MLA for Calgary-Varsity Jason Copping at the U of C on Thursday for the announcement.
The government says Quantum City will accelerate the development of Alberta-grown quantum technologies.
“Alberta’s tech sector is one of the fastest growing in the world, and that is thanks to the ingenuity, know-how and hard work of Alberta’s innovators and job creators," said Kenney.
"With this new support, the University of Calgary and its partners will play a key role in making Alberta a world-renowned technology and innovation hub – diversifying our economy today to create more jobs tomorrow. "
Researchers and students at the hub will work on applications for energy and mining, autonomous navigation, medical imaging and diagnostics, cyber security, and quantum computing.
The hope is the hub will develop skills and talent, and attract companies interested in commercializing quantum technologies to Alberta.
"Alberta is poised for growth in the quantum technologies space. With this investment in Quantum City, Alberta’s innovators will have the support they need to develop products and solutions to solve global challenges. This investment will support businesses that can transform industries for the future, diversify our economy and support good-paying jobs for Albertans," said Schweitzer.
The University of Lethbridge and the University of Alberta are also partnering in the program.
In response to Thursday's announcement, NDP Economic Development and Innovation Critic Deron Bilous says the province needs to build a more diversified economy and provide Albertans with the skills they need to take advantage of future job opportunities.
"Upon forming government, the UCP declared economic diversification a luxury and cut $690 million from our post-secondaries, including 2,600 tech spaces. As a result, we’ve lost years under the UCP, and as our province recovers from the pandemic, we now face a skills and labour shortage that is holding back our economy," Bilous said.
"The UCP's attempt to return a fraction of the funding falls well short of what’s required to make up for the cuts and lost years under their failed government."
