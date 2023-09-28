Alberta dashboard to track respiratory illnesses coming 'very soon': health minister

Alberta is expecting to launch a new dashboard to report up-to-date data about respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, RSV and influenza very soon.

Health Minister Adriana LaGrange provided an update on the dashboard in a news release Thursday, saying the reporting schedule will bring Alberta in line with other jurisdictions like British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia.

The health minister also provided the latest respiratory illness numbers in the province.

Since the beginning of September, RSV, influenza and COVID-19 have continued to affect Albertans, with the risk of catching respiratory viruses rising with the arrival of fall.

Since Sept. 3, there have been 21 confirmed cases of RSV in Alberta, the news release said. A total of 52 cases of influenza resulted in 10 hospitalizations, with no admissions to intensive care or deaths.

From Sept. 3-23, the province recorded 1,470 COVID-19 cases and 286 hospitalizations, according to LaGrange. Twenty Albertans died during that period due to COVID-19.

“I encourage all Albertans to continue practicing proper hygiene protocols. This includes handwashing, staying home when sick and disinfecting common surfaces around your home,” LaGrange said in the release.

“As well, Albertans can choose to wear a well-fitting mask in crowded areas to help reduce the risk of becoming sick.”

The province also announced Thursday that it will be rolling out COVID-19 and influenza immunization bookings starting on Oct. 10.

On Thursday, Health Canada approved a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine targeting the Omicron XBB.1.5 variant.

“Canada will have ample supply of the new formulation of mRNA vaccines available in fall 2023,” Health Canada said in a news release.