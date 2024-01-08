Alberta family captures cougars attacking deer on back-door camera
WARNING: This story contains an image that might be disturbing
While on vacation in Edmonton, the Havens family received a motion alert from the back-door camera at their home in Coleman in the Crowsnest Pass.
When they checked, they were shocked to see a deer being attacked by cougars in their backyard.
"We personally have heard about cougars in the neighbourhood, but we haven't ever seen them. They're pretty elusive - they kind of hang around during the night and sleep during the day," Derek Havens said.
"We haven't had anything this crazy happen before. We've had foxes and a lot of skunks in our backyard. I've seen an owl, once. But nothing this crazy," said Derek's son, Rolland.
Two cougars were involved in the attack that happened last Thursday.
They cornered the deer before one of the cougars went in for the kill.
While on vacation in Edmonton, the Havens family received a motion alert from the back-door camera at their home in Coleman in the Crowsnest Pass. When they checked, they were shocked to see a deer being attacked by cougars in their backyard. (Courtesy: Derek Havens)
Seeing the cougars on their property has the Havenses concerned.
"It's a little bit disconcerting. We've got three young kids," Derek Havens said
"We have a four-year-old that plays in that yard and he was playing in that yard last week right around where that cougar attacked that deer, so it's just a good warning and a good lesson."
Residents of the Crowsnest Pass are no strangers to encountering wildlife, but as humans continue to develop land, these sorts of scenarios are becoming more common, according to experts.
"We are encroaching more into wild places and spaces. And as our toys and tools let us go further and deeper, too, that obviously brings more potential for conflict. I'd say on the whole, we're seeing a bit more of that meeting of wild and urban," said Everett Hanna, a member of the environmental sciences faculty at Lethbridge College.
The Havenses are planning on some new security measures to help keep everyone safe.
"Between like five and 10 deer sometimes will be in our yard at a time, so we're going to put some fences up so the deer don't come into our yard. Then, the deer aren't in there so the cougars and predators will not have any intentions of going in our yard," said Rolland Havens.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Singer Sinead O'Connor's cause of death revealed by coroner
Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O'Connor died from 'natural causes' in July, a coroner said Tuesday. The 56-year-old was found unresponsive at a home in southeast London on July 26.
2 major storm systems are expected to hit parts of Canada. Here's where
A Texas low storm system is bringing messy weather to parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada, while another storm batters the West Coast. Here's where snow, wind and rain are expected.
Alberta family captures cougars attacking deer on back-door camera
While on vacation in Edmonton, the Havens family received a motion alert from the back-door camera at their home in Coleman in the Crowsnest Pass...
Nova Scotia couple moves into a bus to save money for a house
Luke Chiasson and his partner couldn't afford a down payment on a house, so they “took matters into their own hands” and converted an old school bus into a mobile apartment.
Questions surround Canada's donation of air defence system for Ukraine one year on
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says improving air defence is a top priority for his country in the new year, but getting air defence systems onto the battlefield has been slow.
Trudeau says Canada could list IRGC as a terrorist organization
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada could list the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity.
opinion On the Princess of Wales' 42nd birthday, a look at her most iconic fashion moments over the past year
Kate, the Princess of Wales, has always let her clothes do the talking, and royal commentator Afua Hagan noticed these style statements are getting louder and more self assured as she grows into her role as the Princess of Wales.
A minivan explodes in Kabul, killing at least 3 civilians and wounding 4 others
A bomb stuck to a minivan exploded in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Tuesday, killing at least three civilians and wounding four others, a Taliban official said.
Explosion at historic Texas hotel injures 21 and scatters debris in downtown Fort Worth
An explosion at a historic Texas hotel in Fort Worth on Monday blew out windows, littered downtown streets with large piles of debris from the building and injured 21 people, including one person who is in critical condition, authorities said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Telus outages reported in parts of Edmonton, St. Albert
Outages are affecting Telus customers in parts of Edmonton and St. Albert Tuesday morning.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Snowy and cold today; deep freeze begins Wednesday
Edmonton and area will likely get as much snow by the end of today as we had through all of the winter so far.
-
Oilers can earn another 8-game win streak vs. Blackhawks
Streakiness continues to define the Edmonton Oilers this season, only lately, it's for the good.
Vancouver
-
Winds of up to 90 km/h in the forecast for Metro Vancouver
Winds of up to 90 km/h are in the forecast for some parts of Metro Vancouver Tuesday, according to a warning from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
B.C. study details increasing complexity of hospital patients' needs
A British Columbia study showing that hospitalized patients' medical issues have become increasingly complex also highlights the need to address the growing pressures of an aging population on overworked health professionals, the lead researcher says.
-
BC United leader calls for province-wide cellphone ban in schools, following Quebec and Ontario laws
As kids in B.C. return to school following the winter break, BC United leader Kevin Falcon is again calling for a province-wide ban on cellphones in classrooms for students in Kindergarten through Grade 12.
Atlantic
-
RCMP fails to submit plan on how it will respond to Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry
The RCMP have failed to meet a self-imposed deadline to detail how they plan to implement recommendations from the inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
Body found after cemetery shed caught fire in Woodstock, N.B.
Police and fire crews discovered a body after a shed caught fire in Woodstock, N.B., early Monday morning.
-
Nova Scotia couple moves into a bus to save money for a house
Luke Chiasson and his partner couldn't afford a down payment on a house, so they “took matters into their own hands” and converted an old school bus into a mobile apartment.
Vancouver Island
-
Thousands without power on Vancouver Island as winds forecast to reach 100km/h
More than 16,000 hydro customers were without power on Vancouver Island and the southern Gulf Islands Tuesday morning as strong winds ravaged British Columbia's South Coast.
-
B.C. study details increasing complexity of hospital patients' needs
A British Columbia study showing that hospitalized patients' medical issues have become increasingly complex also highlights the need to address the growing pressures of an aging population on overworked health professionals, the lead researcher says.
-
'It's quite a mixed bag': Wind, high tides, freezing temperatures forecast for Vancouver Island
After the warmest December on record for many parts of Vancouver Island, it appears Mother Nature is making a big pivot. Highway 1 near Campbell River got its first taste of winter Monday.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'Innocent victim' shot dead in front of GTA nightclub identified as 19-year-old woman
Police have identified the young woman fatally shot outside of a Mississauga nightclub in December as 19-year-old Raneilia Richards.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Messy winter storm begins in Toronto
The Greater Toronto Area is expecting a winter storm Tuesday, with a mix of messy weather expected. Follow along here for all the latest details on the storm.
-
Police arrest man who allegedly confined teen to apartment for days and sexually assaulted her
Police have arrested a man who is alleged to have sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl while holding her captive in a downtown apartment last week.
Montreal
-
Cancel non-essential travel: Major storm in Quebec could bring snow, ice and rain
Close to 15 centimetres of snow, ice pellets and strong winds are expected to hit Montreal.
-
Quebec announces $300 million catch-up plan for students after weeks of strike
The Quebec government released a $300-million catch-up plan today as around 368,000 students returned to school for the first time since their teachers went on strike Nov. 23.
-
Montreal unregistered acupuncturist's clients urged to get tested for HIV, hepatitis
Clients who may have consulted Dashdorj Bayasgalan, also known as Dr. Ba, for acupuncture-like treatments are advised to get tested for hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING Winter storm to hit Ottawa with 10-20 cm of snow expected Tuesday evening
Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning Monday afternoon, predicting 10 to 20 cm of snow with a few hours of freezing rain and ice pellets starting Tuesday.
-
Daytime parking ban issued for Ottawa on Wednesday
The city of Ottawa has issued its first winter parking ban of the year, as a major winter storm approaches the region.
-
Pair treated for burns after fire at St. Patrick Bridge homeless encampment
A man and a woman were taken to hospital with burns after a fire at a homeless encampment under the St. Patrick Bridge in Vanier over the weekend.
Kitchener
-
LIVE UPDATES: First winter storm of the year hits Waterloo Region
Waterloo regional police say they’ve received 57 reports of collisions since 6 a.m.
-
Storm Watch: Tracking today's closures and cancellations
Storm Watch is your destination for information about school closures, bus cancellations and road closures in Waterloo region, Guelph, Brantford and the surrounding area.
-
Police investigate armed robbery at Fairview Park Mall
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a robbery at a jewelry store in Fairview Park Mall.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon could see as much as 15 cm of blowing snow
Saskatoon could see a dump of snow Tuesday as a blustery storm system moves through the province.
-
'Every bed is full': Saskatoon doctors at a loss in the face of jam-packed ERs
Emergency room physicians in Saskatoon are becoming all too used to repeated apologies to patients for a system they say isn't functioning as intended.
-
Here's what 'classroom complexity' means according to STF president Samantha Becotte
After a third party report deemed Saskatchewan teachers have the right to negotiate their working conditions – Saskatchewan Teachers Federation (STF) President Samantha Becotte says she hopes the findings break a negotiation stalemate.
Northern Ontario
-
Weather alert upgraded to warning as winter storm approaches the northeast
The first major snowstorm of the year is still tracking to begin in the northeast Tuesday afternoon and is expected to bring up to 30 centimetres of snow over the next 24 hours.
-
A bystander's car was hit by a bullet in and seized by Peel police. He had to pay over $600 to get it back
An employee of a Mississauga nightclub whose car was struck by a bullet and seized by police after a fatal shooting last month said he was “shocked” when he had to pay more than $600 to get the vehicle back.
-
Montreal teens save couple from drowning in Barbados
Two Montreal teenagers — one of whom is a competitive swimmer — are being praised for saving the lives of a couple from the U.K. after they were drowning in the waters off the coast of Barbados earlier this week.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg pub fight leads to seizure of nearly $60k in drugs: police
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) arrested three men after a pub fight in the city led to the seizure of 3D-printed handguns and nearly $60,000 in drugs.
-
Shovelling safety: Tips to protect your heart as the flurries fly
With a potential onslaught of snow comes the shovelling, and the added strain it can have on your body.
-
'We are going to do the safest thing': Manitoba premier eyes three options for intersection where crash claimed 17 lives
The Manitoba government is taking a look at several options to improve safety at the intersection along the Trans-Canada Highway where a crash last summer left 17 people dead.
Regina
-
Here's what 'classroom complexity' means according to STF president Samantha Becotte
After a third party report deemed Saskatchewan teachers have the right to negotiate their working conditions – Saskatchewan Teachers Federation (STF) President Samantha Becotte says she hopes the findings break a negotiation stalemate.
-
Server issues cause large Regina Youth Flag Football League registration backlog
Reminiscent of trying to get tickets to see Taylor Swift, many Regina families experienced frustrating delays on Monday while attempting to register for the city’s flag football league.
-
Nearly 4 million unstamped cigarettes seized in Sask. traffic stop
Saskatchewan RCMP are reporting to have seized nearly four million unstamped cigarettes in a traffic stop on Sunday.