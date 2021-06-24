CALGARY -- The president of Premium Fire Protection, an Okotoks-based company that was found guilty of several violations of the province's fire code, has pleaded guilty to several charges of his own.

City officials say Kurt Bertrand entered guilty pleas on Wednesday to four violations of the Safety Codes Act for failing to ensure employees of the company were certified and qualified to perform the work.

Originally, Bertrand faced two dozen charges related to Premium's operations and the development will settle the matter without the need to proceed with a trial.

The Calgary Fire Department, the agency in charge of ensuring compliance of fire codes, says it is pleased with the result.

"This further reinforces the accountability on copanies, owners and employees to operate in compliance with fire code requirements," said CFD Deputy Chief Ken Uzeloc in a release.

"The Calgary Fire Department takes our responsibility in keeping citizens safe very seriously."

Earlier this month, Premium was found guilty of 15 fire code violations for using unqualified and uncertified staff at several worksites.

The work done at the locations included installing fire alarms and suppression systems, including portable fire extinguishers at several commercial buildings.

At that time, Bertrand said he was shocked about the violations and maintained his company stood behind the work it had completed.

Penalties for the violations are expected to be released by the provincial court on July 29.

A fine for a first offence can be up to $100,000 and subsequent offences may incur a penalty up to $500,000 or imprisonment.