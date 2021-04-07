CALGARY -- Two First Nations are taking the Alberta government and its gaming commission to court over its entry into the online gaming sector.

Play Alberta, a provincially-regulated gaming site launched last fall, offers virtual slots and table games while casinos remain shut down due to COVID-19.

The province has said it expects the site to raise $3.74 million in 2021.

The Tsuut'ina and Stoney Nakoda First Nations in southern Alberta have filed an application for a judicial review, arguing Alberta's online site is unauthorized and impermissible.

They say the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission isn't authorized to receive a permit for an online casino.

Tsuut'ina Chief Roy Whitney says while the reserve's casino is shuttered, the government is taking away its charity dollars.