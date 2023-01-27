Alberta government invests in addiction treatment for Calgary

The Alberta government is pledging more money to help those struggling with addiction in Calgary by adding more recovery spaces that are completely free to use.

Officials say the $1.8 million in funding will be used at Calgary's Oxford House, an addictions treatment organization that offers clients safe, clean and sober places to recover.

"This funding will create 240 additional recovery spaces annually, meaning that every year up to 240 Albertans can access these pre-treatment beds," the provincial government said in a release.

"Pre-treatment support is part of a comprehensive recovery-oriented system of care. These pre-treatment spaces are free for Albertans with no user fees, as is the case with all publicly funded detox, treatment and recovery spaces."

Minister of Mental Health and Addiction Nicholas Milliken said the spaces will help support Albertans at a "critical stage" of their recovery.

"This is another important step in building a comprehensive system of care that saves lives while supporting long-term recovery," he said.

The government also says the pre-treatment beds at Oxford House will address a gap in the system.

"Oxford House is a safe haven for people who are serious about recovery. By providing peer mentorship and access to vital recovery housing services in a supportive environment, we are helping more Albertans maintain their sobriety, continue their pursuit of recovery and take their lives back," said Oxford House's executive director Earl Thiessen in a statement.

The funding for the spaces has been provided by the medical detoxification and residential addiction treatment expansion grant, which is part of the Smith government's $140 million investment over the next four years.

According to government data, 1,346 Albertans died from drug overdoses between January and November 2022.

In 2021, 1,621 Albertans died from overdoses.