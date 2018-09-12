A 43-year-old man from Red Deer County has been charged after RCMP received a complaint about sexual abuse involving three children who were in his care.

A female youth came forward to Innisfail RCMP on September 6 and an investigation was launched.

Police say the three children were under the age of ten at the time of the alleged offences and that they were in the man’s care from 2012 to 2018.

The man is charged with ten offences including; sexual assault, sexual interference, sexual exploitation of a young person and invitation to sexual touching.

Police say the children are being supported by caregivers and the Central Alberta Advocacy Centre.

The name of the man is not being released to protect the identity of the children.

He has been released with conditions and is scheduled to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on October 4, 2018.

Police say there is no risk to the public and that the investigation is ongoing.