A 28-year-old man who was participating in a snowmobile race on Saturday has died following a crash on the course.

The incident occurred during the Western Canada Hillcross Race at Sun Peaks Resort near Kamloops on April 20.

Police say the rider sustained serious injuries in the accident and was airlifted off the mountain to the resort’s medical centre.

The victim, who has not been identified but is believed to be from Alberta, died in hospital.

Resort staff said the rest of the competition has been cancelled as a result of the rider’s death.