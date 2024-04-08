Alberta minor hockey volunteer charged with alleged sexual offences involving teenage boys

A volunteer with the Sundre Minor Hockey Association faces several charges related to an alleged sexual assault involving teenagers.

In a news release Monday, RCMP said it launched an investigation and determined there were four victims, all teenage boys.

Alexa Suitor, 32, of Sundre, Alta., has been arrested and charged with sexual interference, sexual assault and four counts of making sexually explicit material available to a child.

She was released on conditions to appear in court in Didsbury, Alta., on April 22.

RCMP said no further information will be released, as the matter is before the courts, and to protect the victims’ privacy.

CTV News spoke with a parent of one of the alleged victims, who confirmed the teenagers were all under the age of 16.

That parent, who cannot be identified, said the alleged sexual assault took place at a New Year’s Eve party. The parent said after that, several boys were texted sexually explicit photos.

The parent is upset, saying, “She took their innocence away.” They want to encourage any other victims to come forward.

In an emailed statement Monday afternoon, the Sundre Minor Hockey said the accused is not a coach, manager or otherwise directly involved in hockey programming with children.

“Sundre Minor Hockey is aware that a volunteer, who acted in an executive role with the board, is currently under investigation by the RCMP,” the statement reads.

“While the allegations are not related to hockey activities or Sundre Minor Hockey, we have removed this individual from the board while the matter is before the courts.”

Due to the ongoing police investigation, the hockey association said it would not comment further.

The superintendent for the Chinook’s Edge School Division, which oversees schools in Sundre, said supports are available to the victims.

Sundre is located approximately 115 kilometres northwest of Calgary.