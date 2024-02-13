Alberta power generator fined for operating without regulatory approval
An Alberta power generator has been fined for running a plant for months without regulatory approval.
The Alberta Utilities Commission has fined Avex Energy nearly a quarter-million dollars for running a natural gas-fired generator while bypassing regulatory tests for safe and unobtrusive operation.
“They have not been approved to operate,” said commission spokesman Geoff Scotton.
According to an agreed statement of facts, officials from what was then Avila Energy approached the commission with plans to build a generating station in the County of Stettler in the summer of 2019. Avila already held permits for operating a natural gas field in that area of central Alberta and planned to use that gas to fuel the plant.
“On the basis of those discussions, Avila believed that no additional approval was required and proceeded on that basis,” the statement says.
The generator was built and fired up on April 23, 2021.
The electricity, eventually reaching 3.5 megawatts, was sold to a bitcoin miner. Avila, which eventually turned into Avex Energy, planned to generate up to 10 megawatts.
By December, the commission began to receive noise complaints from residents, some as far as nearly three kilometres away.
“The complainants stated that they first noticed the noise in May 2021 and that the noise became increasingly problematic in October 2021, when the additional generating capacity was added,” the agreed statement of facts says.
The utilities commission investigated the noise complaints and found Avex was unlicensed.
Investigators found Avex had not applied for a permit to build the plant. The company had not conducted a noise assessment as required, nor did it receive required environmental approvals.
The Red Willow power plant was shut Dec. 22, 2021. It remains closed.
Avex was “co-operative, forthright and responsive,” during the investigation, the commission said in a summary of the settlement.
The total fine was $241,477. It was reduced 30 per cent because of the company's response to the investigation.
Commission spokesman Geoff Scotton says such infractions are unusual but do occasionally occur.
“From time to time these situations are brought to our attention.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2024.
Calgary Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Snowfall warnings west of Calgary with blowing snow likely
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Alberta RCMP officer charged in national security investigation
An Alberta RCMP officer accused of sharing information with a foreign actor has been charged as part of a national security investigation.
Ontario drivers won't need to renew their licence plates anymore, Ford announces
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
One person taken to hospital after cougar attack in Banff National Park
A cougar attack in a popular wilderness area of Banff National Park has left one person with minor injuries.
'91 open investigations': Tracking number given to people for Stanley cup orders belongs to Wilmot, Ont. woman
An Ontario woman got more than she bargained for after buying a pair of Stanley tumblers - other customers started calling her to ask where their cups were.
Trudeau calls demonstration outside of Toronto's Mount Sinai Hospital 'reprehensible' display of antisemitism
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called a demonstration outside of Toronto's Mount Sinai Hospital on Monday a "reprehensible" display of antisemitism.
WATCH Have a cough that won't go away? This could be why
Amid a tough respiratory virus season, many Canadians have developed a lingering cough that they can't seem to shake. One infectious disease specialists explains what's behind the post-viral symptom.
As pharmacare deadline looms, Singh mulls a future without NDP's deal with Liberals
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is mulling what it would mean for his party if the supply-and-confidence deal that ties his party to the Liberals should end prematurely.
Winter storm could bring up to 50 cm of snow to Atlantic Canada
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for large swathes of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland, with up to 50 centimetres of snow expected in some areas.
Cruise ship with gastrointestinal illnesses docks in Honolulu
A cruise ship dealing with a gastrointestinal illness outbreak is now docked in Honolulu.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Incident of 'inappropriate behaviour' reported at Leduc school
Police in Leduc are investigating a report of "alleged inappropriate behaviour" at an elementary school.
-
Hospital musician plays again after stolen cello is returned
A musician who brings comfort to patients in hospital has been reunited with her cello after it was stolen.
-
1 dead at Beacon Heights house fire
A person was found dead at the scene of a residential fire in Beacon Heights early Tuesday morning.
Vancouver
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE B.C. officials make middle-income housing announcement in North Vancouver
B.C. Premier David Eby is in North Vancouver this morning to make an announcement about housing for middle-income people in the province.
-
Pearl Jam announces Vancouver concerts to kick off 2024 world tour
Pearl Jam will kick off its 2024 world tour in Vancouver, with two nights at Rogers Arena in May.
-
Residents opposed to safe consumption site in Richmond fill council chambers
Chants opposing a proposed supervised consumption site in Richmond broke out during Monday's city council meeting.
Atlantic
-
Storm moves through Northeastern U.S., heavy snow to skirt Atlantic coastal Nova Scotia
A coastal storm continues to strengthen off the coastline of New England Tuesday afternoon before it takes a path south and then east of the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia.
-
Mayor Mike Savage not running in Halifax municipal election
Mayor Mike Savage is not running in the Halifax municipal election this year.
-
Nova Scotia auditor critical of province's $34.5 million purchase of unfinished hotel
Nova Scotia's auditor general says the province did not exercise appropriate due diligence when it bought an unfinished hotel for $34.5 million last year in order to convert it into a health facility.
Vancouver Island
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE B.C. officials make middle-income housing announcement in North Vancouver
B.C. Premier David Eby is in North Vancouver this morning to make an announcement about housing for middle-income people in the province.
-
Pearl Jam announces Vancouver concerts to kick off 2024 world tour
Pearl Jam will kick off its 2024 world tour in Vancouver, with two nights at Rogers Arena in May.
-
Dirt bike crash prompts investigation by B.C. police oversight agency
British Columbia's police oversight agency is investigating after a man sustained serious injuries in a dirt bike crash on Vancouver Island over the weekend.
Toronto
-
Trudeau calls demonstration outside of Toronto's Mount Sinai Hospital 'reprehensible' display of antisemitism
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called a demonstration outside of Toronto's Mount Sinai Hospital on Monday a "reprehensible" display of antisemitism.
-
Ontario drivers won't need to renew their licence plates anymore, Ford announces
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
-
Future carbon taxes in Ontario would face referendum, Ontario government announces
Future provincial governments will need to hold a referendum before introducing a carbon tax, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Wizz: A Tinder-style app for teens could pose sextortion danger, says tip line
A Tinder-style app used by teenagers is causing major concerns after numerous reports of potential sextortion have been made to Canada's national tip line.
-
Springlike weather ending in Montreal as temperatures get ready to drop
After a stretch of warm weather across southwestern Quebec, temperatures are set to drop this week.
-
Montreal woman pleads guilty to shipping weapons components to support Russia's invasion of Ukraine
A Russian Canadian who was living in Montreal has admitted to sending millions of dollars of electronics to the Kremlin to support 'its ongoing attacks of Ukraine,' U.S. authorities announced on Monday.
Ottawa
-
Wellington Street traffic 'working well' after reopening last spring, Ottawa says
Traffic volumes are approaching pre-pandemic levels on Wellington Street 10 months after it reopened to vehicles, as the city of Ottawa and Public Service and Procurement Canada discuss the future of the street in front of Parliament Hill.
-
Ontario drivers won't need to renew their licence plates anymore, Ford announces
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
-
9 things to do in Ottawa for Valentine's Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at nine things to do in Ottawa on Valentine's Day.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Police arrest man for 2nd-degree murder of Waterloo university student
Five months after a 20-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Uptown Waterloo, another man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
-
'91 open investigations': Tracking number given to people for Stanley cup orders belongs to Wilmot, Ont. woman
An Ontario woman got more than she bargained for after buying a pair of Stanley tumblers - other customers started calling her to ask where their cups were.
-
Guelph, Ont. man unknowingly buys stolen vehicle, loses almost $12K
A Guelph, Ont. man says he lost thousands of dollars after falling for an online stolen vehicle scam.
Saskatoon
-
WestJet increases Saskatoon-Minneapolis flights
Saskatoon airport is increasing WestJet flight services to Minneapolis to accommodate the busy summer travel period.
-
Emotions run high at Saskatoon shelter meeting
It was standing room only as over 300 people crammed into a small gym in Sutherland to hear what Councillor Darren Hill had to say about a planned emergency shelter.
-
Saskatoon man charged after allegedly threatening people with a gun in public
A 23-year-old Saskatoon man was arrested and charged with multiple weapons offences on Monday, police said.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario drivers won't need to renew their licence plates anymore, Ford announces
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
-
Ontario man shocked to find he owed $5,700 after losing credit card
An Ontario man was shocked to find he was on the hook for $5,700 in fraudulent charges made to his lost credit card.
-
What gender-affirming care is and how it can be life-saving
With so much misinformation circulating online about gender-affirming care, CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca took a look at what experts have to say about it.
Winnipeg
-
First-degree murder charges laid in deaths of five family members in Manitoba
A 29-year-old Manitoba man has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder after he allegedly killed five members of his family, including his three children in and around Carman Sunday.
-
‘Perfect storm for kids’: Warning about Tinder-style app for teens
Canada’s tip line for reporting online sexual abuse of children is warning parents and caregivers about an app that has generated more reports than any other platform last year.
-
Jennifer Jones announces retirement from women's curling
Jennifer Jones took to social media on Tuesday to announce she will be retiring from women’s curling at the end of the 2023-24 season.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Riders sign running back A.J Ouellette as 2024 free agency period begins
The Canadian Football League's (CFL) version of Thor is coming to Saskatchewan – as the Riders officially announced they've acquired running back A.J Ouellette.
-
SaskPower warns customers of billing scam involving text messages
SaskPower says a number of customers have reached out alerting the Crown of a text messaging scam involving bills that appears to have begun Monday night.
-
'Many closures': Sask. business analyst says many still struggling to pay back pandemic loan
Following the Jan. 18 deadline for small businesses to pay back the Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) many small businesses in Saskatchewan are still trying to navigate how to make that possible.