Alberta premier to host government update, answer media questions

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith will be participating in a short question and answer session on Tuesday in an effort to provide journalists with "more access" to her.

The availability is being held at Calgary's McDougall Centre, and officials say she will also "respond to feedback."

The address comes a day after Smith appeared on CTV News' Power Play, where she spoke with host Vassy Kapelos about the meeting she and other premiers had with the federal government about help with provincial health care.

During the interview, Smith said her government is set on coming up with solutions for the problem and won't wait for Ottawa to decide on its funding commitments.

"I think they've been pretty clear they are not coming to the table," Smith said.

"I can't stop the health-care reforms that I need to do on the basis of hoping the federal government is going to be our funding partner."

Last year, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the federal government was willing to increase its share of the Canada Health Transfer – a long-term source of health-care funding from Ottawa to provinces and territories – as long as premiers committed to certain conditions.

Smith said she is siding with her fellow premiers who have all long called for adjustments without any conditions attached.

The premier's availability will be livestreamed on CTV Calgary starting at 2 p.m. MT.

(With files from CTVNews.ca)