Alberta RCMP arrest 5 people in death of Lane Tailfeathers

Lane Tailfeathers was last seen in Fort Macleod on June 20th. (Supplied) Lane Tailfeathers was last seen in Fort Macleod on June 20th. (Supplied)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine: Russians withdraw from around Kharkiv, batter east

Russian troops are withdrawing from around Ukraine's second-largest city after bombarding it for weeks, the Ukrainian military said Saturday, as Kyiv and Moscow's forces engaged in a grinding battle for the country's eastern industrial heartland. Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Ukraine was 'entering a new - long-term - phase of the war.'

A Ukrainian National Guard soldier patrols during a reconnaissance mission in a recently retaken village on the outskirts of Kharkiv, east Ukraine, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina