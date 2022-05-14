Alberta RCMP arrest 5 people in death of Lane Tailfeathers

Alberta RCMP say they've arrested five people in connection with the disappearance and murder of a Fort Macleod man last summer.

The major crimes unit says the arrests were made on May 13 and charges are still pending.

Lane Tailfeathers, 35, was reported missing by his family on June 20, 2021.

A month later, his remains were found in a rural area near Crowsnest Pass.

The names of the suspects will not be released until they are formally charged.