Alberta RCMP warn of auto thefts spike, provide prevention tips
The RCMP is reminding the public of an increased risk of stolen vehicles this summer as Albertans escape their normal routines and spend more time away from their homes or driving to their next destination.
In 2023, there were 8,710 auto thefts in the province and already, there have been 3,932 stolen cars within the first six months of 2024.
Carolyn McTighe, crime prevention liaison with the Alberta RCMP, says trucks are the most commonly stolen vehicle each year and the general public should be aware of risk factors.
"Simple things and precautionary measures like making sure you lock your vehicle can hopefully reduce those numbers," McTighe said.
"I think we all get into routines. We're all very accustomed to the idea, we come home and sometimes, we don't really think about basic home security as well as our vehicle security. So even things like parking in your garage, though that may seem like it's secure, it's still really important to lock your vehicle."
McTighe says it's also important to make sure vehicle owners remove anything of an identifying nature – such as insurance papers – from their cars.
Other tips include making sure all windows are closed, parking a vehicle within sight or in a well-lit area and removing loose change or valuables that could be enticing to criminals.
Lidia Kaufman knows first-hand the devastation of having her Toyota RAV4 stolen.
She was swimming at Genesis Place in Airdrie on July 25 and upon finishing her workout, she returned to her locker to find her car keys had been stolen.
"I was scared in the moment," Kaufman said.
"I think it's really important to make sure people are aware they have to have their keys with them at all times. I had so much in the car, too. My expensive sunglasses, my purse and my cell phone were all stolen."
Back in Calgary, Ryan Hutchinson had his Ford F-150 stolen from his driveway.
A doorbell camera video from his house appeared when the cab lights of his truck came on suddenly around 4:45 a.m. on July 27.
"There were people walking around, checking door handles for open vehicles, and so I don't know why they picked my vehicle," Hutchinson said.
"I don't know if I'm just that lucky but they got in the door and then a few seconds later on the video, you see the cab lights turn on and then the vehicle drive off."
Hutchison says he locked his vehicle and made sure no valuables were inside but he wished he had placed a tracking device inside.
"I'll definitely be looking at something like an AirTag to put in my vehicle from now on ... just to have at least the opportunity to try and track it," he said.
Insurance increasing for vehicles more likely to be stolen
John Shmuel with RATESDOTCA says the vast majority of cars stolen across Canada are high-end trucks, SUVs or luxury vehicles.
He says gasoline models are more prominently stolen than electric cars and demand for their parts is increasing internationally.
"These vehicles, after they're being stolen in Canada, are often being shipped to places like the Middle East or Africa, where a growing middle class and a wealthy class really value these kinds of larger luxurious vehicles that convey a sense of status," Shmuel said.
"In Alberta, the list of stolen cars is quite dominated by pickup trucks and that's probably very closely tied to the fact that if you look at the most popular models of vehicle sold in Alberta, it is pickup trucks. So for example, we see the Ford F-150 stolen frequently."
Schmuel says insurance rates for these cars are surging as well because they are more commonly targeted by thieves.
"Insurance companies are noticing the more stolen vehicles and actually may ask you to either pay a surcharge. Particularly, on some insurance, they will say. 'You will have to pay our most-frequently-stolen-vehicle surcharge unless you take steps to make your vehicle less likely to be stolen,'" he said.
"So some of those steps might be inserting a tracking tag into your vehicle or a number of other anti-theft measures that they might say, OK, take these steps and if you do them we'll remove that vehicle surcharge."
