CALGARY -- Health Minister Tyler Shandro says Alberta's plan to increase the number of surgeries conducted in the province has greatly reduced the number of patients awaiting procedures.

According to the province, the decision to place surgeries on hold from March 18 through May 14 — a move made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic — led to a backlog of nearly 25,000 procedures.

Since the resumption of surgeries in mid-May, Shandro says nearly 88 per cent of the backlog in procedures has been cleared.

"Reducing the backlog by 88 per cent is a good first step, but we need to push even harder in the months to come," he said in a statement released Friday morning.

During the early days of the pandemic, Alberta Health Services predicted it would take approximately two years to catch up.

Shandro says the province has developed a plan to increase surgical activity volume to 150 per cent to ensure all scheduled surgeries are completed within clinically acceptable times as outlines in the 2023 Alberta Surgical Initiative platform.

The plan includes the expansion of existing chartered surgical facilities as well as the creation of new non-hospital facilities in rural and urban areas as well as First Nations. An Indigenous stream grant has been created to help fund proposals on six First Nations communities.