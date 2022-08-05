Alberta's unemployment rate continues to fall, dropping to 4.8 per cent in July

Alberta's unemployment rate continued its downward trend last month as jobless rates dipped in both Calgary and Edmonton.

According to Statistics Canada’s July 2022 Labour Force Survey, Alberta had a unemployment rate of 4.8 per cent, down just one-tenth of a percentage point from June when it sat at 4.9 per cent.

Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation Doug Schweitzer said Friday the numbers demonstrate that Alberta's economy "continues to remain strong."

"In July, our unemployment rate dropped to 4.8 per cent, lower than the national average for the first time since 2015.

"An additional 15,000 full-time jobs is positive news," he said.

In Calgary, unemployment fell to 5 per cent in July from 5.5 per cent the month before.

Edmonton's unemployment rate, meanwhile, plunged to 5.1 per cent in July compared to 5.9 per cent in June.

"Both Edmonton and Calgary had strong months, with Edmonton seeing more than 3,000 new jobs and Calgary seeing more than 12,000," said Schweitzer.

Nationally, the unemployment rate stayed a historic low of 4.9 per cent in July, remaining unchanged from June as the country continues to face a labour shortage.

In its latest labour force survey, Statistics Canada says the economy lost 31,000 jobs, marking the second consecutive month of job losses.

The unemployment rate is the lowest on record with comparable data going back to 1976.

With files from The Canadian Press