Alberta's unemployment rate continues to fall, dropping to 4.8 per cent in July

A "help wanted" sign is placed in a window. (Getty Images) A "help wanted" sign is placed in a window. (Getty Images)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

China halts climate, military ties over Pelosi Taiwan visit

China declared Friday it was stopping all dialogue with the United States on major issues, from climate change to military relations, in a day of rapidly escalating tensions over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. The White House summoned China's ambassador to protest what it called China's 'irresponsible' actions since the visit.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina