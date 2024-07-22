Alberta students can get hands-on health-care experience this summer
Thirty-three Alberta high school students will get a chance to gain paid health-care work experience this summer.
"Investing in young people is how we create our future workforce,"says Athana Mentzelopoulos, president and CEO of Alberta Health Services (AHS) in a news release.
Described as unique and authentic, AHS and industry-led non-profit foundation CAREERS is providing the hands-on experience.
It's billed as a way for students to gain an insider’s look at how health care operates.
The students will perform general support duties and take on roles in departments including pharmacy and laboratory services, and recreation therapy.
"In the case of recreation therapy, they will assist with activities such as bus trips, games, arts and crafts, pet visits and gardening," said AHS in a news release.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Harris praises Biden's 'unmatched' legacy, claims many of the delegates she needs for the nomination
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris moved swiftly Monday to lock up Democratic delegates behind her campaign for the White House after President Joe Biden stepped aside amid concerns from within their party that he would be unable to defeat Republican Donald Trump.
Who's number two? Four leading Democrats emerge as a possible running mate for Kamala Harris
No one knows the importance of selecting the right running mate better than Vice President Kamala Harris.
WATCH LIVE 'We failed,' says Secret Service director grilled on Trump assassination attempt
Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle said Monday that her agency failed in its mission to protect former U.S.President Donald Trump during a highly contentious congressional hearing with lawmakers of both major political parties demanding she resign over security failures that allowed a gunman to scale a roof and open fire at a campaign rally.
Do you want to be happier? Here are 5 habits to adopt
If you look around at your friends and family — and even at yourself — it is apparent that some people perceive the glass to be half full, while others view it as half empty. Which habits can you adopt to increase your level of happiness? A social psychologist has these five tips.
Four suicides in New Zealand linked to Ontario's Kenneth Law
New Zealand's coroner has ruled that four of its citizens died after ordering products from an Ontario man who is facing murder charges for selling poisonous substances.
Caught in 4K: Sask. men charged after poaching revealed in YouTube video
Two men in northern Saskatchewan were recently found guilty of multiple hunting violations after authorities discovered a YouTube video showing the crimes.
Prince George is 11 -- see his birthday photo
Prince George has turned 11, and as per tradition his proud parents have released an official portrait to mark the occasion.
Two-thirds of Canadians polled say they 'desperately' need interest rates to go down
A new survey says the Bank of Canada's recent interest rate cut did little to change Canadians' negative perceptions about their personal finances.
Hollywood reacts to Joe Biden exiting the U.S. presidential race
Hollywood was quick to react to the news that U.S. President Joe Biden was ending his bid for re-election and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
St. Albert pauses non-essential municipal water use, no measures anticipated for Edmonton
The City of St. Albert has announced it is enacting "water demand management measure B," effective immediately and has discontinued non-essential use of potable water for municipal operations.
-
Charges pending against driver in west Edmonton crash
Two children were hospitalized after a crash in west Edmonton Sunday night.
-
Magical morning at K-Days for kids living with disabilities to enjoy fair
The Monday Morning Magic event returned to K-Days this year, giving kids living with disabilities the chance to enjoy the fair and meet local celebrities.
Lethbridge
-
Outdoor workers doing best to stay cool despite heat wave
Most people will do everything they can to stay inside or find some shade during this heat wave but for some that just isn't an option.
-
'No plan': Accused in Coutts murder-conspiracy trial denies plot to kill police
Chris Carbert brought guns and body armour to the Coutts blockade, but says there was no plan for violence unless he had to perhaps flee to the mountains and fend off someone trying to give him a COVID-19 vaccine shot.
-
Lethbridge police concerned about 'bait-and-switch tactic' on social media
Lethbridge police are warning the public over what they're calling a "bait-and-switch tactic" being used by scammers who are posting on social media about phony alerts about missing children, seniors and pets.
Vancouver
-
116-year heat records fall as B.C. wildfire situation worsens
More than two dozen daily heat records were broken or tied across B.C. on Sunday as the province's wildfire situation continued to worsen – and there's more hot weather in the forecast this week.
-
Woman dies after being found bleeding in Maple Ridge, B.C., homicide team says
The RCMP's homicide team is investigating the death a woman who was found bleeding in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Sunday afternoon.
-
Wildfire forces evacuation of B.C.'s Barkerville gold rush heritage site
Visitors have been told to avoid B.C.'s historic Barkerville gold rush town, which is among several areas in the province's Cariboo region under evacuation orders due to the massive Antler Creek wildfire.
Vancouver Island
-
Woman dies after being found bleeding in Maple Ridge, B.C., homicide team says
The RCMP's homicide team is investigating the death a woman who was found bleeding in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Sunday afternoon.
-
Stranded family rescued by hovercraft in Surrey, B.C.
A family of four was rescued by a coast guard hovercraft near Surrey, B.C., on Sunday.
-
Tactical evacuations in Williams Lake, B.C., as crews battle wildfire in community
A local state of emergency has been declared in Williams Lake, B.C., where a wildfire burning within the community prompted tactical evacuations Sunday evening.
Saskatoon
-
Caught in 4K: Sask. men charged after poaching revealed in YouTube video
Two men in northern Saskatchewan were recently found guilty of multiple hunting violations after authorities discovered a YouTube video showing the crimes.
-
Saskatoon air quality, visibility remains ‘very poor’ as wildfires burn
Wildfires burning in northern Saskatchewan and northern Alberta continue to cause issues in Saskatoon on Monday.
-
RCMP seeking public’s help finding man wanted in Melissa Duquette homicide
RCMP and Saskatoon police are asking for the public's help in finding the third suspect in Melissa Duquette's homicide.
Regina
-
Highway 37 near Gull Lake blocked by train derailment
A train derailment near the community of Gull Lake has led to traffic closures in the area, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
-
Caught in 4K: Sask. men charged after poaching revealed in YouTube video
Two men in northern Saskatchewan were recently found guilty of multiple hunting violations after authorities discovered a YouTube video showing the crimes.
-
'I just love the sport': Diving championships make a splash in Regina
The Junior Development Diving Nationals wrapped up on Sunday in Regina and the competition made quite a splash.
Toronto
-
Four suicides in New Zealand linked to Ontario's Kenneth Law
New Zealand's coroner has ruled that four of its citizens died after ordering products from an Ontario man who is facing murder charges for selling poisonous substances.
-
'I felt sorry for him': Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks on U.S. President Joe Biden's step back
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is thanking U.S. President Joe Biden for his 50 years in public service after he announced his intention to drop out of the 2024 election on Sunday.
-
Lengthy ferry lineups spur renewed call for bridge to Toronto islands
There are renewed calls for the city to work toward building a bridge to the Toronto Islands following a weekend which saw lengthy lineups to access Toronto's aging ferry fleet.
Montreal
-
What to know about the Canadian ties of Kamala Harris, Biden's choice for successor
U.S. President Joe Biden is stepping aside as the Democratic candidate in that country's November election and throwing his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris -- a Montreal-area high school graduate who spent several years in the city.
-
'It has been almost a relief,' Democrats Abroad chair reacts to Biden stepping down
The news that U.S. President Joe Biden would step down from seeking a second term in office was emotional for Democrats both within the US and outside its borders, and Democrats Abroad Canada chair Erin Kotecki Vest said it was a relief to end the will he-won't he saga.
-
Baby Gourmet Foods recalls organic baby cereal over possible bacteria contamination
A brand of baby cereal is being pulled from all in-store and online retailers in Canada due to possible Cronobacter contamination.
Atlantic
-
Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested after three-month investigation: Saint John Police Force
Police in Saint John, N.B., say a 34-year-old man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested.
-
NSCC opens two new student residences, aims to open more by 2025
Nova Scotia Community College opened new residences for students in Dartmouth and Stellarton on Monday, with more on the way in 2025.
-
Transportation Safety Board investigating fire aboard boat abandoned by 'Lucky 7'
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.
Winnipeg
-
Alfred Avenue fire sends one to hospital, three pets found dead
One person is in hospital in critical condition and three animals have died following a fire early Monday morning.
-
A period that starts a conversation: Olympic wrestler tackles taboo topic
Wrestler Linda Morais is training hard to represent Canada at the Paris 2024 Olympics. But when she’s away from the mat, Morais lends her voice to a growing conversation among female athletes: menstruation.
-
Winnipeg Jet, Amazing Race winner teaming up for Ride for Parkinson's
A Winnipeg Jets star player and winning Amazing Race Canada contestant are teaming up to empower those living with Parkinson’s.
Ottawa
-
900 vehicles stolen in Ottawa so far in 2024: Here are the hot spots for thefts
Gloucester-Southgate is the hot spot for vehicle thefts in Ottawa in 2024, with 95 vehicles reported stolen in the south Ottawa ward so far this year.
-
2 suffer life-threatening injuries after collision on Hwy. 401
Two people suffered life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash west of Kingston, Ont. on Sunday evening.
-
Callers alert OPP to 'erratic driver' on Hwy. 417 east of Ottawa, driver facing charges
A 22-year-old Embrun, Ont. man is facing impaired driving charges after police responded to calls for an erratic driver on Highway 417 east of Ottawa.
Northern Ontario
-
Kingston, Ont., driver, 23, charged in triple fatal crash near Parry Sound
A 23-year-old driver from Kingston, Ont., is charged with dangerous and impaired driving in a single-vehicle crash that killed three people and left a fourth with serious injuries east of Parry Sound on Saturday.
-
Sword-wielding Sudbury, Ont., suspect told police he’d cut off their hands
Sudbury police did nothing wrong when they shot and wounded a mentally ill suspect who attacked them with a spear and a sword.
-
Ottawa man waiting nearly a year for car to be fixed at Acura dealership
An Ottawa man says he’s been waiting nearly a year for his car to be repaired after it was damaged during a storm in August.
Barrie
-
Cemetery stabbing assailant flees into the forest
A worker at a Collingwood cemetery was stabbed Friday.
-
A dizzying turn of events leads to impaired boating charges
An out-of-control boat was captured by police on Lake Stewart.
-
Deadly motorcycle crash in Georgina under investigation
York Regional Police are investigating a fatal crash in Georgina on Sunday.
Kitchener
-
Premier Ford visits Kitchener, announces $260M investment to train workers
Premier Doug Ford was in Kitchener on Monday to announce new funding that aims to address the province’s labour shortage.
-
LCBO has bright future, Premier Ford says as two-week-long strike comes to an end
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he believes the province's main liquor retailer has a bright future as thousands of workers returned to work Monday after a two-week strike.
-
Police searching for missing Kitchener teen
Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old from Kitchener.
London
-
St. Thomas standoff comes to an end, one person arrested
St. Thomas police have taken a man into custody in relation to an assault investigation. The area of Hiawatha Street and Owaissa Street was closed for about 4.5 hours while police tried to get a man off the roof of a home.
-
Assault victim sustains life-threatening injuries, police seek information
The London Police Service is investigating an assault that occurred over the weekend.
-
Suspect arrested in connection to weapons investigation
A London man has been arrested following a weapons investigation conducted by the London Police Service (LPS).
Windsor
-
Suspect arrested in connection to stabbing investigation
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested a suspect in connection to a stabbing that took place over the weekend.
-
Windsor sees spike in tree liability complaints
Despite the City of Windsor seeing a spike in the number of tree liability complaints filed by residents last year, compared to the four years before that, administration says that does not correlate to the amount of money paid out.
-
Rabies found in bat in Windsor-Essex: WECHU
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reminding residents to avoid contact with unfamiliar domestic animals and wildlife after receiving a report of a positive result for rabies in a bat captured locally.