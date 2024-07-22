Alberta students can get hands-on health-care experience this summer

CALGARY
    Thirty-three Alberta high school students will get a chance to gain paid health-care work experience this summer.

    "Investing in young people is how we create our future workforce,"says Athana Mentzelopoulos, president and CEO of Alberta Health Services (AHS) in a news release.

    Described as unique and authentic, AHS and industry-led non-profit foundation CAREERS is providing the hands-on experience.

    It's billed as a way for students to gain an insider’s look at how health care operates.

    The students will perform general support duties and take on roles in departments including pharmacy and laboratory services, and recreation therapy.

    "In the case of recreation therapy, they will assist with activities such as bus trips, games, arts and crafts, pet visits and gardening," said AHS in a news release.

