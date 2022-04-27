Alberta Teachers Association releases poll on Bill 15 changes

The Alberta Teachers' Association says Albertans and teachers have little faith in the government acting responsibly if it manages to take over the disciplinary process for teachers. (File) The Alberta Teachers' Association says Albertans and teachers have little faith in the government acting responsibly if it manages to take over the disciplinary process for teachers. (File)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia cuts natural gas to 2 NATO nations in escalation

Russia cut off natural gas to NATO members Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday and threatened to do the same to other countries, using its most essential export in what was seen as a bid to punish and divide the West over its support for Ukraine.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina