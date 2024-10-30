Alberta to increase fines for selling uninspected meat

The Alberta government, in the interest of protecting human and animal health as well as the meat industry, is increasing the penalties for the sale of illegal uninspected meat.

The government's Meat Inspection Amendment Act, tabled in the legislature on Wednesday, aims to increase fines for anyone who is involved in the sale of uninspected meat or the illegal slaughter of animals.

According to Alberta Agriculture, the illegal slaughtering and butchering operations run the gamut from individual unlicensed mobile butchers to groups with province-wide distribution netting over a half a million dollars in sales per year.

Agriculture Minister R.J. Sigurdson said under the new legislation, offenders could face a maximum fine of $100,000 for each offence, up from $10,000.

"This is necessary because it has become increasingly apparent that the current $10,000 fine is not substantial enough to deter illegal activity," said Sigurdsen at a morning press briefing.

"The proposed changes will not increase operating costs for industry or the cost of inspected meat for consumers, nor does it apply to those who sell and distribute meat legally. These changes are important to deter illegal activity and ensure Albertans have access to safe, high-quality sources of meat."

Officials say the amendments will work to improve overall food safety and protect the health and safety of all Albertans.

Longer, more thorough investigations

In addition to increased fines, the government is also proposing extending the amount of time to investigate and lay charges for the illegal slaughter and sale of uninspected meat.

If passed, it would allow investigators two years to fully explore complex cases.

Sigurdsen says Alberta Agriculture has increased its monitoring and investigative staff to meet higher demand.

"We've got 65 meat inspectors and program specialists who support licensing, inspections and surveillance. Of course, we've added one additional FTE (full time equivalent) to be able to aid with some of the increases that we're seeing right now."

The province said that investigations into uninspected meat are increasing. In 2022, there were 11 investigations, while 2023 saw 29.

Thus far in 2024 there have been 55 investigations, resulting in four convictions.

Alberta possesses 121 licensed abattoirs that produce inspected meat under the supervision of provincial meat inspectors.

While stressing the increased fines and inspection time is aimed at food safety, it was clear in Wednesday's press conference that Sigurdsen, and industry representatives, feared a reputational and economic impact to Alberta's livestock industry.

Doug Roxburgh, a beef producer from central Alberta and vice-chair of Alberta Beef Producers says international buyers pay attention to provincial meats inspection standards.

"We've got teams of people that travel overseas, visit with countries like Japan, where they build international markets. And it's really, really important to understand that the reputation that we have, both provincially and locally, also extends and gets word across to a lot of our global trading partners, even into the United States, Mexico and places like that," he said.

"With meat being product that is highly traded, both across the border, within North America and overseas, the reputation that we build, and we've tried to work to maintain here that we're doing provincially really does extend to global markets."

The proposed legislation comes after three people were charged by RCMP in connection to the illegal slaughter of animals and sale of uninspected meat earlier this year.

On June 4, police said Raed Alnajar, 48, Waeel Alhamawi, 35, and Amer Alhamawi, 35, were charged under Alberta's Meat Inspection Act.

Officials say the three men were unlawfully slaughtering sheep and goats at rural properties in Mountain View, Rocky View and Wheatland Counties, then delivering the uninspected meat to businesses in Calgary.

A fourth suspect, 41-year-old Tareq Alhamawi, was charged with selling, offering for sale, transport or delivering uninspected meat.