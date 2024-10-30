Quebec man allegedly brought women to Calgary to force them into the sex trade: ALERT

Police in Alberta have arrested a Quebec man on numerous charges related to human trafficking.

Xavier Godbout, 22, was arrested by Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams’ (ALERT) human trafficking unit on Oct. 24, with help from Calgary police. He was also wanted on warrants from Quebec.

Police say Godbout allegedly met two women on social media and recruited them to travel to Calgary under the pretence of a job.

When they arrived, he allegedly tried to force them into working in the sex trade. Police say one of the victims resisted and was punched several times and had a gun held to her head.

The two women were able to contact police and were provided support.

Godbout is in police custody and is facing numerous charges, including:

Attempt to commit trafficking in persons;

Procuring;

Advertising of sexual services;

Extortion;

Aggravated assault with a firearm;

Use of a firearm during an indictable offence;

Careless storage of a firearm;

Pointing a firearm; and

Multiple firearms offences.

“Victim safety was our utmost concern. Upon receiving information from our colleagues in Quebec, our unit sprang into action in order to get these two women to a safe place and make an arrest,” said Staff Sgt. Gordon MacDonald with ALERT.

Godbout has a firearms prohibition and was also wanted on two warrants, one for an assault with a weapon that took place in April 2022 and another for failing to comply with a probation order in October 2022.

ALERT is encouraging any additional victims to come forward and speak with police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.