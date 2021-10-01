Albertans can add a QR code to their vaccine record, but it doesn't work yet

CALGARY -

The provincial government has taken steps to improve the ability for Albertans to access their proof of vaccination against COVID-19, but there are still a few kinks to work out.

According to details on its website, residents can now add a QR code to their vaccine record.

A simple scan of the code at businesses and the entrance to events is expected to give organizers all they need to know to prove that the guest is fully vaccinated.

At least, that's the plan, officials say.

"The QR code cannot be scanned until the AB COVID Records Verifier app is launched," reads an online statement.

There is no timeline on when the scanner will be available for download.