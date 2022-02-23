Albertans lobby for harm reduction rethink as opioid crisis continues

The group says it wants the UCP government to hone in on proven, safe care options, like supervised consumption and opioid treatment programs. Many accuse the province of instead putting its focus solely on recovery, instead of addressing root causes of addiction. The group says it wants the UCP government to hone in on proven, safe care options, like supervised consumption and opioid treatment programs. Many accuse the province of instead putting its focus solely on recovery, instead of addressing root causes of addiction.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Rebels ask Russia for help in potential prelude to war

The Kremlin said rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine asked Russia for military assistance Wednesday to help fend off Ukrainian 'aggression,' an announcement that immediately fueled fears that Moscow was offering up a pretext for war, just as the West had warned about.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina