Albertans nervous about return from Mexico, airlines cancel flights
Some Albertans visiting the west coast region of Mexico dealing with a flare of drug cartel violence were concerned about getting home, while Canadian carriers cancelled flights on Friday.
A Sherwood Park resident told CTV News she and her family are choosing to stay within their resort property in Mazatlan, heeding advice from Global Affairs Canada recommending Canadians shelter in place.
"I don't know if it's a matter of can't. It's a matter of should we? And I think the answer is no," said Sandra Forscutt.
While she and her family said they are in good spirits and enjoying activities within the resort grounds, she felt a little unsettled.
"I think it's scary to know that it's kind of in your backyard," said Forscutt.
One former Edmonton resident who operates a café in Mazatlan said the region became quiet throughout Friday, as businesses closed and many people decided against venturing into the city or travelling the highways.
"A lot of what's going on isn't directed at citizens or tourists or locals," said Amber Milligan.
While many Albertans might feel distant from the danger, travelling home is a worry.
"I think the bigger concern is being able to come home," said Forscutt.
FLIGHT CANCELLATIONS
Canadian airlines that fly to the region have cancelled upcoming flights.
Southbound trips with Sunwing were grounded Friday, affecting Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Kelowna and Vancouver.
In a statement to CTV News, Sunwing said "... northbound return flights have been impacted by further delays."
It continued, "For our existing customers in destination, recovery flights are in the process of being scheduled and revised travel times will be communicated shortly. Customers are advised to remain in their hotels until their new return flights are confirmed and to refer to their destination representative for updated transfer times.
"Please note that Sunwing is providing hotel accommodation, food and beverage, and airport transfers for all customers delayed in destination, at Sunwing's cost."
Sunwing also thanked its customers for their patience and understanding.
WestJet cancelled inbound and outbound flights between Mazatlan and Vancouver.
Later Friday, WestJet provided CTV News with the following statement:
"As Mazatlan International Airport has re-opened without disruption, WestJet operations to Mazatlan are scheduled to resume tomorrow, January 7, 2023. Additionally, service to all WestJet destinations across Mexico remain unaffected.
"We will continue to monitor the situation closely and will make operational changes in the name of safety as necessary. All guests currently in the region are advised to follow all response instructions provided by local authorities.
"Flexible change/cancel policies remain in effect for guests with reservations impacted by the latest travel advisory."
WestJet said more information can be found online.
An air travellers' advocate says affected Canadians may be entitled to a refund for cancelled flights.
"If the airline cancels a flight because of these events, then you can say please just give me back my money," said Gabor Lukacs, president of Air Passenger Rights.
The airports in Culiacan and Mazatlan reopened Friday morning after a brief closure due to the violence.
TOURISM IMPACT
Leaders with the Mexican community in Calgary hope the flare of violence won't damage relations between Canada and Mexico.
"In general, I think the country offers a lot opportunities for visitors from Canada to go there," said Miguel Cortines, president of the Casa Mexico Foundation.
"I feel frustrated for what is happening in my home country because obviously, Mexico is a great, great country."
Another Calgarian originally from Mexico also hopes tourism won't suffer.
"The beaches of Mexico are so beautiful and it's so nice to travel there, but the violence makes fear to go to Mexico," said Mitzy Vega, staff at Unimarket Latin superstore.
-
-
