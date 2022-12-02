Alcohol, speed considered factors in deadly Deerfoot crash: Calgary police

Calgary police say alcohol and speed are considered factors in a deadly head-on crash on Deerfoot Trail on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of Deerfoot near 32nd Avenue N.E. at around 3:15 a.m. for a collision between a 2009 Ford F-150 and a sedan.

Police say the F-150 was travelling north in the southbound lanes when it collided with the other vehicle.

The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead on scene. Police haven't released the victim's identity pending notification their next of kin.

The driver of the F-150, a 29-year-old man, was taken into custody. Police say charges against him are pending.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail were closed in the area for several hours while police investigated.

The northbound lanes reopened to traffic shortly before 7 a.m., while the southbound lanes reopened just prior to 10:45 a.m.

🟢UPDATE 2: Southbound Deerfoot Trail between 32 Avenue N.E. and 16 Avenue N.E. is now open. #yyc #yycroads



⛔️UPDATE: Northbound Deerfoot Trail is now open. Southbound Deerfoot between 32 Avenue N.E. and 16 Avenue N.E. will remain closed for most of the morning. — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) December 2, 2022

Anyone who may have information or dash cam footage related to the crash is asked to contact police at the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.