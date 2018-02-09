Members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams in Lethbridge confiscated a large quantity of a substance believed to be carfentanil, a very powerful opioid, from a suspected drug dealer in Claresholm on Wednesday.

Officials say that Samantha Hattersley, 27, of Lethbridge, was arrested outside a business in Claresholm on February 7.

During the operation, authorities found 114.5 grams of a powder believed to be carfentanil, a drug that is approximately 100 times more powerful than fentanyl.

It’s the first time that ALERT has come across such a large amount of the deadly drug and agents say the situation is very ‘troubling’.

“This is an extremely dangerous drug; even a tiny amount can be lethal. People need to be aware that it is present here and the damage it can do to the community,” said Staff Sergeant Jason Walper with ALERT Lethbridge in a release.

Police also seized a small amount of another unknown powder during the arrest, as well as a set of brass knuckles and a number of mobile devices.

All of the drugs have been sent to the lab for analysis.

The total value of the drugs is estimated at $45,800.

Hattersley has been charged with:

possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon

knowingly possessing a prohibited weapon

carrying a concealed weapon

There is no information on Hattersley’s next court appearance.

Anyone with information about suspected drug or gang activity in their community is asked to contact their local police department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).