Inglewood residents rally to save their pool

Nearly 100 Inglewood residents rallied Saturday afternoon in a continuing effort to save the Inglewood Aquatic Centre.

The group stood on the corner of 14 St and 9 Ave SE waving signs reading “Save our pool” and “Keep our pool open” to passing cars.

Rally organizers say the pool has been a part of the neighbourhood since the 60s and is a vital part of the community and with more people expected to move into Inglewood

They say closing the pool is short-sighted.

“This is going to be a huge loss to our community,” said rally organizer Fiona McKenzie.

“We are supposed to be increasing our density, at least tripling our density.”

On Dec. 22, the Inglewood Aquatic Centre will officially shut its doors.

Exceeded lifespan by 20 years

The Inglewood Aquatic Centre will permanently close on December 22.

The city had previously said the pool needs major electrical repairs and there was a chance the further repairs would be needed because of its age.

The city says the pool has exceeded its expected lifespan by 20 years.

The final decision to close the Inglewood Aquatic Centre was made in 2021 after council approved an expansion of MNP Community and Sport Centre.

The $57-million expansion project is expected to be completed in 2027.

“One per cent of that money could help save our pool so seniors can stay healthy and active, kids can take swimming lessons and MNP is a 45 minute walk away from the Inglewood pool,” said McKenzie.

The group said this is just the first of many rallies to come in their effort to save the pool.