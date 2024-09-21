After stuffie goes missing in mall food court, shopping centre staff come through with a brand new Fufu
A Calgary family on a trip to Chinook Centre experienced the lows and highs last week, when a stuffie went missing.
On Monday, Sophia Ricci Cruz and her four-year-old daughter were in the mall’s food court at around 1:30 p.m., eating, but when they left their table, in front of New York Fries and Nam, her daughter forgot to take her stuffie.
It wasn’t just any old stuffie, either, Cruz said, in an email to CTV News. It was a Jellycat Bunny that she’d had since she was born in December, 2020.
Cruz posted about the missing stuffie on Facebook, and reached out to Chinook’s lost and found.
The bad news was that the Jellycat Bunny was AWOL.
The good news was that maybe it was time for a new, free stuffie.
“Though we have yet to find (the stuffie) Fufu,,” Cruz wrote, “the wonderful administration in Chinook Centre reached out to us and offered to buy her a new bunny as well as gift cards as a little silver lining on her losing her best friend.”
The stuffie went missing, but Chinook Centre made up for it. (Photo: Sophia Ricci Cruz)
On Friday, she added, she returned to Chinook and her daughter picked up a new stuffie, along with a few other free toys, “courtesy of Chinook Centre.”
“I thought it would be a great feel-good story,” Cruz wrote, “as I know a lot of people can relate to having misplaced their stuffie or blankie.
“As well as how the great people of Calgary pulled through,” she added, “and made such a wonderful memory for a little girl.”
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Conservatives call on Elon Musk to step in after Liberals provide loan to Ottawa-based satellite operator
A $2.14-billion federal loan for an Ottawa-based satellite operator has Canadian politicians arguing about whether American billionaire Elon Musk poses a national security risk.
Police arrest 18-year-old woman who allegedly stole Porsche and ran over its owner
Police have arrested an 18-year-old woman who allegedly stole a Porsche and then ran over its owner in an incident that was captured on video.
Myths busted and lessons learned: John Vennavally-Rao on his surgery to reverse his ostomy
Twenty-seven year CTV News reporter and anchor John Vennavally-Rao shares his story of what it was like to have an ostomy bag as part of his health-care battle. 'I’m grateful for what it did to extend my life,' he writes in a personal column for CTVNews.ca.
Northern Ont. man fined for hunting bull moose without a licence after trying to cover it up
A northern Ontario man is facing a $12,000 fine after illegally shooting a moose near the Batchawan River.
Operation to remove Nearly 1,000 tires from the Saint Lawrence River
Unusual flippered feet are making their way into the Saint Lawrence River this weekend. Led by underwater explorer and filmmaker Nathalie Lasselin, volunteer divers are combing the riverbed near Beauharnois in Montérégie to remove hundreds of tires that have been polluting the aquatic environment for decades.
Kids are inhaling 'Galaxy Gas' to get high. Here’s what parents should know
For some young people, a popular method for getting a quick high is by misusing laughing gas — and lately, that’s in the form of nitrous oxide from products sold by the company Galaxy Gas.
Ariana Grande, Billie Eillish and Chappell Roan among stars set for 'SNL' Season 50
'Saturday Night Live' will have a slew of famous faces to help kick off its historic 50th season when the show returns later this month.
Cocaine, weapons seized in Central Ontario drug bust
A man is facing numerous drug trafficking charges after Dufferin OPP seized a large assortment of drugs and weapons in Orangeville earlier this week.
‘Ticking time bomb’: Those who raised suspicions about Trump suspect question if enough was done
The more Chelsea Walsh talked to the eccentric fellow American who seemed to pop up in every square and cobblestone street of Ukraine's capital, the more she got creeped out.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Police looking for person on bike after suspicious fire in southwest Edmonton
The Edmonton Police Service is looking for a person of interest in connection with a suspicious fire that destroyed a multi-unit building and damaged several townhomes earlier this week.
-
Tattoos in the workplace, how has society's perception of ink changed?
Tattoos are becoming more common in today's society and, as a result, appear to be more acceptable in the workplace than they used to be.
-
2 charged, handgun seized after shooting at Red Deer shelter
Two people have been charged after a daylight shooting in Red Deer earlier this week.
Lethbridge
-
Volunteers brave cold and rain to pull the bus in fundraiser for United Way of Lethbridge
Despite the heavy rain, plenty of muscle turned up for United Way’s annual Pull the Bus fundraiser in Lethbridge Friday.
-
Cool, wet weather allows Lethbridge County to rescind fire restrictions
Lethbridge County has rescinded its fire restriction as a result of the recent cool, wet weathr.
-
Hurricanes overcome absence of 4 regulars to defeat Oil Kings 3-1 in season opening victory
The Lethbridge Hurricanes kicked off the 2024-25 season on a winning note Friday night, defeating the Edmonton Oil Kings 3-1 in a game played at VisitLethbridge.com Arena.
Vancouver
-
'Resources from across the province' helping search for missing B.C. 6-year-old: RCMP
A six-year-old girl who was reported missing in northern B.C. earlier this week remains unaccounted for, and "significant resources from across the province" have joined in the search, police said Saturday.
-
Rescuers free entangled sea lion off Vancouver Island
A sea lion swam free after a rescue team disentangled it near Vancouver Island earlier this week.
-
Vancouver heritage home suffers 'extensive damage' in fire
A heritage home in Vancouver suffered "extensive damage" in a fire that broke out late Saturday morning, according to firefighters.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo man's death ruled a homicide: RCMP
A man who was found dead behind a curling rink in Nanaimo, B.C., earlier this month was the victim of a homicide, police confirmed.
-
Rescuers free entangled sea lion off Vancouver Island
A sea lion swam free after a rescue team disentangled it near Vancouver Island earlier this week.
-
'Resources from across the province' helping search for missing B.C. 6-year-old: RCMP
A six-year-old girl who was reported missing in northern B.C. earlier this week remains unaccounted for, and "significant resources from across the province" have joined in the search, police said Saturday.
Saskatoon
-
Historic building moved out of Sask. national park townsite
The 75-year-old building, formerly the Waskesiu Chamber of Commerce building, was relocated to the Parks Canada compound on the edge of the townsite.
-
RCMP investigating after body found in Sask. home
Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes unit is investigating after a man’s body was found on Sweetgrass First Nation.
-
Saskatoon Track N' Trail celebrates 50 years
Motors were roaring, and tires were spinning as Saskatoon's biggest names in motocross gathered together for the 50-year anniversary of the club's founding on Saturday.
Regina
-
'A tragedy': Overnight fire damages Cathedral Community Fridge
Fire officials are investigating after a fire completely destroyed the community fridge in the Cathedral neighborhood.
-
'I want to make her proud': Bella Brave's mother talks life after daughter's death and plans to continue her legacy
The last two months after losing her daughter Bella have been extremely difficult for Kyla Thomson.
-
Three youths arrested in connection to bear mace incident at Regina school
Regina police arrested three youths in connection to a bear mace incident at a Regina high school on Friday.
Toronto
-
Suspect arrested after one person found dead inside Richmond Hill home
A 23-year-old man has been arrested after one person was found dead at a home in Richmond Hill Saturday morning.
-
Toronto police identify suspect wanted in North York double homicide
Toronto police say they have now identified a third person who they believe was involved in a shooting that left two men dead in North York earlier this week.
-
Man remains in critical condition after 8-vehicle crash in Milton
A man is fighting for his life in hospital a day after a vehicle smashed into several others in and around an intersection in Milton before flipping over.
Montreal
-
City of Montreal announces $12M to renew seasonal pedestrian-only streets over 3 years
Montrealers can get used to taking a stroll on several car-free streets during the summer in the years to come thanks to a new commitment from the city.
-
Man charged after 3 injured in knife attack at Montreal-area mosque
Three men were injured after trying to subdue a man armed with a knife during afternoon prayers at a Montreal-area mosque Friday afternoon.
-
Operation to remove Nearly 1,000 tires from the Saint Lawrence River
Unusual flippered feet are making their way into the Saint Lawrence River this weekend. Led by underwater explorer and filmmaker Nathalie Lasselin, volunteer divers are combing the riverbed near Beauharnois in Montérégie to remove hundreds of tires that have been polluting the aquatic environment for decades.
Atlantic
-
Halifax Regional Police seek four people after a series of high-value thefts
Halifax Regional Police warned the public of a series of high-value thefts targeting retail stores Friday.
-
Pictou County RCMP investigating fatal crash
Pictou County District RCMP is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Thorburn, N.S., Saturday.
-
New parking lot proposed at Wolastoq Park in Saint John, N.B.
A proposal for additional parking to accommodate upgrades at the Irving Pulp & Paper Mill in Saint John, N.B., would add an estimated 500 parking spots at Wolastoq Park.
Winnipeg
-
'We're still pushing hard': Search for missing Manitoba boy continues, RCMP find tracks
The search for a missing six-year-old boy in Shamattawa is continuing Friday as RCMP hope recent tips can help lead to a happy conclusion.
-
Parade of dogs delight residents at Riverview Health Centre
A herd of dogs paid visit to patients and residents at Riverview Health Centre during an annual event that lifts spirits and wags tails.
-
From daddy-o to rizz; A look back at slang through the ages
While slang may come and go, experts say the phenomenon behind them, which constantly churns out brand-new bon mots, is as old as language itself.
Ottawa
-
Here's what the future holds for the Canadian Tire Centre
A potential move to LeBreton Flats for the Ottawa Senators is still years away, but questions and concerns are already being raised about what to do with the Canadian Tire Centre.
-
Taste of Wellington 2024 wrapping up summer in Ottawa
The Taste of Wellington 2024 wraps up Saturday in Ottawa.
-
Body found on Ottawa River: OPP
A body has been found in the vicinity where a woman went missing on the Ottawa River near Pembroke, Ont. while kayaking Tuesday night, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Northern Ontario
-
OPP officer shoots at man after he crashed into police vehicle on Hwy. 11: SIU
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after an Ontario Provincial Police officer discharged his firearm at a 36-year-old man in near Moonbeam, Ont., on Friday night.
-
Kids are inhaling 'Galaxy Gas' to get high. Here’s what parents should know
For some young people, a popular method for getting a quick high is by misusing laughing gas — and lately, that’s in the form of nitrous oxide from products sold by the company Galaxy Gas.
-
The small-town Ontario woman caught in Harrods sexual assault 'coverup'
An Ontario woman is among the dozens of people who have come forward to allege that they were sexually abused by London-based businessman Mohamed Al Fayed, the former chairman and owner of Harrods.
Barrie
-
Skateboarders celebrate Skate Park’s 25th anniversary in Barrie
The Barrie Skateboard Association (BSA) hosted a unique competition at the City's Skate Park on Saturday to celebrate its 25th anniversary, which showcased the park's importance and the growth of skateboarding in the region.
-
Cocaine, weapons seized in Central Ontario drug bust
A man is facing numerous drug trafficking charges after Dufferin OPP seized a large assortment of drugs and weapons in Orangeville earlier this week.
-
One injured after e-bike crash in Orillia
One person is in hospital after an e-bike crash in Orillia on Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge firefighters looking to fill boots for muscular dystrophy
The Cambridge Professional Fire Fighters’ Association held their annual Muscular Dystrophy Boot Drive on Saturday.
-
Competing protests over LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education in Kitchener, Ont.
Protests were held in front of Kitchener City Hall on Friday, both for and against LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education and queer rights in schools.
-
Man left with life-threatening injuries following hit-and-run: WRPS
Police said the pedestrian, a 52-year-old man, was taken to an out-of-region hospital with life-threatening injuries and the driver of the vehicle failed to remain at the scene.
London
-
Motorcyclist dead following Friday’s south end collision
A motorcyclist has died following a serious collision that took place in London’s south end on Friday afternoon.
-
London police investigating suspicious death at homeless encampment
The London Police Service (LPS) is currently investigating a suspicious death in the east end.
-
Police searching for missing 41-year-old man
The St. Thomas police is asking the public for help locating a missing man.
Windsor
-
Amherstburg Freedom Museum celebrates kickoff to milestone 50th anniversary
The Amherstburg Freedom Museum is celebrating a year of festivities in anticipation of its 50th anniversary in 2025.
-
St. Clair College golf teams succeed in Welland
The St. Clair College golf teams were successful at the Niagara Knights Invitational tournament on Friday.
-
Olympian among alumni back at Sandwich Secondary for 55th anniversary
A LaSalle high school is celebrating its emerald anniversary this weekend, with everyone who has ever walked its halls invited to return.