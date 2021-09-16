All hail Sorso! Airdrie lounge named creator of Canada's finest caesar

CALGARY -

An Airdrie lounge has been crowned Canada's Caesar king.

Sorso's Lounge was named the winner of Mott's Clamato 2021 Best Caesar in Town, a national competition that ponies up $25,000 for the most memorable version of the cocktail that is said to have been invented by Calgary bartender Walter Chell in 1969.

Sorso Lounge beat out more than 255 other restaurants across the country with their Suffering Caesar, featuring pineapple rum, black fermented garlic, mango nectar, and the chillingly-named bone marrow ice cubes.

Not only that, but Sorso's managing partner, London Richard, has decided that he's going to spread the $25,000 around to a number of different organizations, including Airdrie's health foundation, government-qualified service dog groups, in addition to covering the vet bills of pet owners in need of financial support.

And Richard said there's more to come, as a form of gratitude for the support he says his lounge has received over the pandemic.

“The community was there for us when we needed them, so now it’s our turn to support them,” Richard said.

In addition to Sorso winning it all, two other Alberta restaurants were among nine runners-up that Mott's is rewarding with $10,000 apiece.

The Firestone Bar and Restaurant in Lethbridge was given a nod for its Firestone Nashville Caesar, while Bukwildz in Sylvan Lake was recognized for its Emperors Tea Caesar.