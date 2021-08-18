CALGARY -- The Calgary Board of Education will mandate indoor face mask use for all students and staff when the traditional school year begins on Sept. 1.

The move was announced in a letter sent by Christopher Usih, CBE chief superintendent of schools, to parents and guardians Wednesday afternoon.

According to Usih's letter, students from kindergarten through Grade 12 will be required to wear face coverings while inside school buildings.

Plans are currently in place to extend the mask guidance of the 2020-2021 school year, including all outlined exceptions, into the start of 2021-2022 but the guidance document will be updated as necessary later this month.

Usih says the mandated use of masks will be reviewed prior to the end of September. Any potential changes to the CBE rules will be made with consideration for active COVID-19 case counts in Calgary and Alberta as well as the direction of Alberta's chief medical officer of health and Alberta Education.

CBE students in the modified calendar returned to class earlier this week with the mask requirement in place.

The CBE continues to encourage all of its eligible employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.