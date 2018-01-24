Two men and a woman face a combined 84 charges following a Sunday morning police pursuit in a stolen pickup truck from Airdrie to Calgary and back to Airdrie.

In the early morning hours of January 21, RCMP officers stopped a Ford F-150 pickup truck along East Lake Crescent in Airdrie after noting the trailer attached to the truck did not have operational lights. The driver of the truck drove away from the scene at a high rate of speed.

The truck was tracked through Airdrie and into Calgary where one of the suspects attempted to unhook the trailer but stopped when police approached. The suspect vehicle drove off and the partially attached trail eventually separated from the truck and rolled across the highway.

The suspects returned to Airdrie where their getaway was abruptly stopped after a spike belt was deployed on Yankee Valley Boulevard. The three occupants of the truck attempted to flee on foot. Two suspects were immediately arrested by RCMP while the third was located a short time later by an RCMP police dog. RCMP say the suspect, who was found underneath a deck and high on drugs, had attempted to hide a loaded shotgun by throwing it into a neighbouring yard.

A search of the truck, which was determined to be stolen, resulted in the discovery and seizure of break-in tools.

Further investigation linked the three suspects – 32-year-old Mitchell Stanley Hall of Airdrie, 27-year-old Tyrell Teddy Noskiye of Fort Mackay and 22-year-old Darby Jackson Benedict of Calgary - to a number of recent crimes that had been committed in-and-around Airdrie, Calgary and Strathmore.

Hall faces 59 charges including impaired and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime, firearm offences and break-and-enter.

Noskiye and Benedict face a combined 25 charges including firearm and possession of stolen property offences.

Hall and Noskiye remain in police custody while Benedict has been released ahead of her appearance in Airdrie Provincial Court on January 25.

Hall is scheduled to make his next court appearance on February 1 while Noskiye is scheduled to appear on February 8.