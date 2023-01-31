Alleged driver in crash west of Calgary that killed 2 teens to appear in court in February

The court case for a teenage girl accused of being behind the wheel in a crash that killed her younger sister and a friend has been adjourned until February.

The single-vehicle crash happened west of Calgary on Range Road 32, between Township Roads 250 and 251A, on July 15, 2021.

Two girls, aged 16 and 17, were ejected from the vehicle, killing them. The driver and another passenger suffered critical injuries.

The accused cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act because she was 17 at the time of the crash. Neither can the other occupants of the vehicle under the provisions of the act.

The accused is charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm and two counts of dangerous driving causing death.

She was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, but the case was put over until Feb. 28.