Alta. government unveils drought advisory committee to prepare for dry season

The Alberta government say its new advisory council will help officials make decisions on water conservation for the coming year.

The water advisory committee, made up of provincial, municipal and Indigenous leaders as well as other interested parties, is expected to meet on a regular basis to come up with new ways to manage Alberta's fresh water supplies.

Officials say dry weather has plagued Alberta for the past several years and current El Niño conditions are resulting in drought conditions across 70 per cent of Canada.

That situation means Alberta is "at risk of a severe drought" in many regions.

"When it comes to water, we are all in it together," said Alberta's Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz in a news release.

"This committee will provide me with ideas and perspectives from leaders across the province. They'll share what they are hearing and seeing and help identify new or better ways to support families, farms, ranches and businesses if we face a severe drought this year."

The members of the volunteer committee include:

Justin Wright, MLA for Cypress-Medicine Hat;

Paul McLauchlin, reeve of Ponoka County and president of the Rural Municipalities of Alberta;

Ian Anderson, former CEO of Trans Mountain;

Alex Ostrop, chair of the Alberta Irrigation Districts Association;

Jack Royal, CEO of the Blackfoot Confederacy Tribal Council; and

Tanya Thorn, mayor of Okotoks and director, Towns South on the board of Alberta Municipalities.

The province says all of the members will only receive reimbursement for travel expenses associated with their roles.

Many southern Alberta farmers told CTV News they are concerned about a lack of snow this season, which could impact their crops in the spring.

"It's going to be a wreck. Crop insurance, the prices are going to be down, the coverage as well is going to be down at least a full third. Our premiums are probably going to be equal, even though we're down a third on coverage," said Stephen Vandervalk, a farmer from outside Fort Macleod.

Along with the recommendations of the committee, the province says it will continue to work with municipalities, water users, farmers, industry, First Nations and others to prepare for possible drought conditions this year.

Additional information on the province's drought preparedness plan can be found online.