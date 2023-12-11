Alta. premier meeting with officials in Qatar to discuss investment opportunities

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is continuing her trip in the Middle East, visiting with officials in Qatar to discuss investment opportunities.

Smith’s press secretary, Sam Blackett, confirmed the trip in an emailed statement to CTV News Monday.

The visit comes on the back end of the premier’s trip to Dubai for the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference, commonly referred to as COP28.

“The premier’s delegation has met with officials from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha to discuss investment opportunities in the energy, infrastructure, education and transportation sectors,” Blackett said in the statement.

Smith also had a meeting with Qatar Airways to talk about opening direct Alberta routes, and the University of Calgary campus in Qatar to discuss the school of nursing and potential exchange opportunities.

Back in September, the premier met with Qatar’s ambassador to Canada in Calgary, also discussing the possibility of investment and trade between Alberta and the Arab nation.

Smith’s trip to COP28 was headlined by her opposition to the Government of Canada’s proposed emissions cap for the oil and gas sector.

Last week, the federal government announced its framework to cap oil and gas sector emissions at 35 to 38 per cent below 2019 levels by 2030.

With files from The Canadian Press