Alta. woman, convicted of murdering husband, given life sentence

A Suffield, Alta., woman who killed her husband in 2021 has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 12 years.

Deborah Belyea, 70, was convicted in January of second-degree murder in the death of her husband Alfred, a former Cypress County councillor.

The 72-year-old was reported missing almost a week before his remains were found near Piapot, Sask., in October 2021.

During the seven-day trial, court heard the couple had discussed taking a break from their relationship.

Court also heard Deborah had previously suffered a stroke, had trouble breathing on her own and that Alfred was her primary caregiver.

The Crown said she stabbed Alfred to death at their Suffield home.

Her lawyer called the evidence circumstantial and questioned the police and forensic investigations.