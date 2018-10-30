Amazon is looking to hire hundreds of seasonal workers at its customer fulfillment centre in Balzac to work during the winter holidays.

The company is hosting hiring fairs all week to find people to work a variety of shifts at the warehouse near CrossIron Mills.

Amazon says people who are interested in a job should submit their applications online first and then visit one of the hiring events, to possibly receive an offer on the spot.

The Amazon hiring events will be held at its Fulfillment Center at 293069 Colonel Robertson Way

on the following dates:

Monday, October 29, 10 am – 2 pm

Tuesday, October 30, 11 am – 6 pm

Wednesday, October 31, 10 am – 2 pm

Thursday, November 1, 11 am – 7 pm

Friday, November 2, 10 am – 2 pm

Saturday, November 3, 11 am – 2 pm

Amazon says applicants must be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or equivalent.

For more information on the hiring events and to submit an application online, click HERE.