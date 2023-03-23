Andrew Lloyd Webber to miss Broadway opening of Bad Cinderella due to son Nicholas's critical illness

Co-creators James D. Reid and Nicholas Lloyd Webber in rehearsal for Theatre Calgary's world premiere presentation of The Little Prince in 2016. Grammy nominated Lloyd Webber has gastric cancer and is critically ill. (Photo courtesy Meghan McMaster, Theatre Calgary Co-creators James D. Reid and Nicholas Lloyd Webber in rehearsal for Theatre Calgary's world premiere presentation of The Little Prince in 2016. Grammy nominated Lloyd Webber has gastric cancer and is critically ill. (Photo courtesy Meghan McMaster, Theatre Calgary

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina