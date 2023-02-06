Another warm spell hits Calgary

There is a consistent wave of precipitation in our province… just… never here, it seems.

Another low pressure area is going to break out from the Peace Region. It'll be in Saskatchewan this evening. Central Alberta's forecast will look nothing like Calgary's, again. There's an active wind warning in Hinton right now, for the sake of the cold front pushing through the region (which is driving snow, too).

Southern Alberta has its own climate this week, relative to the month of the year. Westerlies are the name of the game, and with them, warm temperatures and possible pressure-sensitive headaches for the friends and family. The trend is our friend. We get another just like it Tuesday.

Our upper air lilts northerly for Wednesday and Thursday; the result will be a couple of (dare I say) 'cooler' days, but these remain seasonal, and benign, and extraordinarily periodic. Before we know it, another rise; Friday's back to spring warmth. If you're driving through Balzac today, give ol' Billy the nod.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Monday

Sunny

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -1 C

Tuesday

Sunny

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

Wednesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -2 C

Thursday

Sunny

Daytime high: -1 C

Evening: some cloud, low -2 C

Friday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: some cloud, low 1 C

Today's weather pic is one of several dozen that appeared in the inbox from the Friday cloud event – this is an unusual formation that raised a whole lot of questions. Lee air coming off the Rockies doesn't just hit the ground; it undulates in a wave pattern – there was enough moisture attached to generate clouds at the top of the wave, but as that wind drops away, it evaporates, giving these clouds the impression that they’re standing still.

Thanks to Cathie for this pic…

Viewer Cathie's Feb. 3 photo of cloud formations near Calgary.

And Heather for this one!

Viewer Heather's Feb. 3 photo of cloud formations near Calgary.

