Another warm spell hits Calgary

Viewer Cathie's Feb. 3 photo of cloud formations near Calgary. Viewer Cathie's Feb. 3 photo of cloud formations near Calgary.

Powerful quake rocks Turkiye and Syria, kills more than 2,300

A powerful, 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkiye and neighbouring Syria on Monday, killing more than 2,300 people and injuring thousands more as it toppled hundreds of buildings and trapped residents under mounds of rubble or pancaked floors.

People and rescue teams try to reach trapped residents inside collapsed buildings in Adana, Turkey, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful quake has knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared. (IHA agency via AP)

