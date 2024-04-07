CALGARY
Calgary

    • Anti-carbon tax protesters continue campaign west of Calgary

    A huge 'Axe the Tax' sign has been erected at the anti-carbon tax protest being held west of Calgary. (Photo: Tyler Barrow) A huge 'Axe the Tax' sign has been erected at the anti-carbon tax protest being held west of Calgary. (Photo: Tyler Barrow)
    Share

    The anti-carbon tax protest just outside Calgary has added some signage.

    A huge ‘Axe the Tax” sign now hangs from a crane over the participants, who are parked at the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 22.

    That slogan was coined by federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre to explain his feelings towards the controversial policy.

    The protesters, who call themselves the Nationwide Protest Against Carbon Tax, have pledged to continue the event until its goals are achieved, “regardless of duration.”

    A convoy of protesters are continuing to call for the end of the carbon tax at a site west of Calgary. (Photo: Tyler Barrow, CTV News)

    On its website, the group says its mission is “Immediate removal of the carbon tax, without replacement by any other form of taxation.”

    Last week, the Cochrane RCMP issued a statement advising motorists to be aware of potential delays, but this weekend, there was no reports of any traffic disruptions.

    "Alberta RCMP and partner organizations will be present to ensure that the impact on travellers will be minimized and to ensure traffic disruption will not affect public safety," officials said in a news release.

    Protests are being held at a variety of locations across the country, including Highway 16 near Lloydminster and Battleford, in Sparwood B.C., and Cypress County, Alberta.

    With files from Mason Depatie, CTV News

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News