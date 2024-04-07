Anti-carbon tax protesters continue campaign west of Calgary

The anti-carbon tax protest just outside Calgary has added some signage.

A huge ‘Axe the Tax” sign now hangs from a crane over the participants, who are parked at the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 22.

That slogan was coined by federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre to explain his feelings towards the controversial policy.

The protesters, who call themselves the Nationwide Protest Against Carbon Tax, have pledged to continue the event until its goals are achieved, “regardless of duration.”

A convoy of protesters are continuing to call for the end of the carbon tax at a site west of Calgary. (Photo: Tyler Barrow, CTV News)

On its website, the group says its mission is “Immediate removal of the carbon tax, without replacement by any other form of taxation.”

Last week, the Cochrane RCMP issued a statement advising motorists to be aware of potential delays, but this weekend, there was no reports of any traffic disruptions.

"Alberta RCMP and partner organizations will be present to ensure that the impact on travellers will be minimized and to ensure traffic disruption will not affect public safety," officials said in a news release.

Protests are being held at a variety of locations across the country, including Highway 16 near Lloydminster and Battleford, in Sparwood B.C., and Cypress County, Alberta.

With files from Mason Depatie, CTV News