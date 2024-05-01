Calgary looks to double speed fines in playground, school zones

Calgary city council is moving forward with a plan to double the fines associated for speeding in school and playground zones.

The proposal, which was passed unanimously by council on Tuesday, recommends increasing the fines set by the provincial government.

Drivers caught speeding in playground and school zones are subject to fines starting at $81 and progressing from there, depending on the speed.

The motion was originally tabled by Coun. Jasmine Mian, who said that "safety is a very big concern" for driver and students in school zones.

Mian said she hopes to have a conversation with the province about all fines associated with offences under Alberta's Traffic Safety Act.

The proposal will now be discussed at the Alberta Municipalities Conference in September.