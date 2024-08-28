Arbitrator rules in favour of CFL's indefinite suspension of Lemon

Shawn Lemon won't be returning to the Montreal Alouettes' lineup any time soon.

The CFL announced Wednesday an independent arbitrator had upheld its indefinite suspension of the defensive lineman for sports betting. The arbitrator’s decision is binding and could spell the end of Lemon's 13-year career as there was no indication regarding if or when the 36-year-old American could apply for reinstatement.

"It is clear this is an important issue," CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said. "It speaks to the integrity of the game.

"It's why we've seen across the world of sports leagues have dealt with this harshly . . . as leagues, we watch each other because there are precedence issues."

And precedent certainly doesn't bode well for Lemon.

On April 17, Jontay Porter of the Toronto Raptors was banned for life from the NBA after an investigation determined he'd disclosed confidential information to sports bettors, bet on league games and limited his time on the court — on at least one occasion — for betting purposes.

In June, Tucupita Marcano of the San Diego Padres was banned from baseball for life for betting on the sport. Oakland pitcher Michael Kelly and three minor-league players also received one-year suspensions for gambling-related violations.

"Players, fans and anyone associated with our game must be able to believe in the league’s fairness of competition," Ambrosie said in an earlier statement Wednesday. "Today’s decision upholds that standard and underscores the CFL’s position against match manipulation.”

The Alouettes said they respected the arbitrator's decision.

"The Alouettes organization has always supported the league’s rules on gambling and will continue to do so," the club said in a statement. "The integrity of the league is of the utmost importance to us.

"Since joining the Alouettes on July 24, 2023, Shawn Lemon has been an important part of our locker room and our community. We’d like to thank him for all the contributions he has made to our team over the last 13 months."

There was no immediate comment from Lemon.

Kelly reinstated

The arbitrator's ruling follows the CFL's decision Aug. 18 to reinstate Toronto quarterback Chad Kelly, with conditions. On May 7, it suspended Kelly for the Argonauts two exhibition games and at least their first nine regular-season contests for violating its gender-based violence policy.

Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly (12) makes the pass during first half CFL Eastern Division final football action against the Montreal Alouettes, in Toronto, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

The suspension followed an independent investigation into a lawsuit filed by a former strength-and-conditioning coach against Kelly for sexual harassment and the Argos for wrongful dismissal. The lawsuit was settled in June through mediation involving all of the parties.

The CFL had originally suspended Lemon indefinitely April 24 for allegedly betting on games, including one he played in, while with the Calgary Stampeders in 2021.

That decision came two weeks after Lemon retired after helping Montreal defeat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28-24 in the '23 Grey Cup game. He'd initially signed a one-year deal with the Alouettes in December 2023.

The CFL said at the time no evidence indicated games were impacted by Lemon's wagering and that Stampeders coaches, teammates and team personnel were all unaware of his actions.

In May, Lemon appealed the suspension, which allowed him to report to Montreal’s training camp and play with the CFL team.

The six-foot-two, 242-pound Lemon helped Montreal open the season with four straight wins before another arbitrator ruled July 4 to reinstate the CFL's indefinite suspension.

Lemon's appeal was heard Aug. 2 and Aug. 5.

Lemon had continued to practise with the Alouettes but didn't play in their last seven regular-season games. Montreal has won six of those contests and owns a CFL-best 10-1 record.

Montreal will resume its schedule Sept. 6 when it hosts the B.C. Lions.

Lemon joined the Alouettes last season after being released by B.C. during training camp. After acquiring Lemon, Montreal went 12-4, including the post-season.

Lemon did his part, registering 26 tackles, nine sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble in 13 regular-season games. He also earned his 100th CFL sack last season, becoming just the 13th player in league history to achieve the milestone.

Lemon began his pro career with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers as a practice-roster player in 2011 and has spent time with every CFL team — some on multiple occasions — except Hamilton. He also won Grey Cups with Calgary (2014) and Toronto (2017).

Lemon also spent time with the NFL's San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers as well as two Arena Football League teams and another in the Indoor Football League.

Retired quarterback Kevin Glenn is the only player in CFL history to have been with all nine franchises.

Lemon recorded 262 tackles, two special-teams tackles and 102 sacks over his CFL career. He also had three interceptions, 30 forced fumbles and returned a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

He was a CFL all-star in 2022 when he had 14 sacks with Calgary and was the West Division's top defensive player that season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2024.